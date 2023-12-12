Philadelphia Union sign defender Isaiah LeFlore

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Philadelphia Union have signed left back Isaiah LeFlore through the 2024 MLS season with options for 2025-27, the club announced Tuesday.

LeFlore, 21, arrives in Philadelphia from MLS NEXT Pro side Houston Dynamo 2, where the defender tallied six goals and six assists in 36 appearances.

“Through his recent play in USL and MLS NEXT Pro, Isaiah is a promising young prospect with the potential to fit well in our system,” Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a release.

“He’s an offensive-minded left back who is ready to test himself at the next level, and we look forward to contributing to his development.”

Before signing with Houston, LeFlore played in Portugal for SC Braga’s reserve team. He’s also featured for Sporting Kansas City II from 2020-22 and Portuguese side AD Oeiras from 2016-19.

In Philadelphia, LeFlore gives head coach Jim Curtin another left-back option alongside homegrown Matthew Real. Kai Wagner could return, but is out of contract and eligible for free agency.