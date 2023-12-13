2023 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List

The End-of-Year Waivers process opened Dec. 12 at 5 pm ET, giving clubs that finished at the bottom of the 2023 standings the first opportunities to select players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.
Beginning in reverse order, and taking into account postseason performance, Toronto FC will select first. MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew will have the 29th selection to end each round. Clubs have until Dec. 14 at 5 pm ET to submit a waiver claim for a player.
End-of-Year Waivers List
- Amiche, Kemy – Nashville SC
- Armour, Adam – Charlotte FC
- Assi, Jean-Aniel – CF Montréal
- Benitez, Julio – Real Salt Lake
- Cabezas Hurtado, Jorge – New York Red Bulls
- Calegari, Lucas – LA Galaxy
- Campagna, Matteo – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Dobbelaere, Ethan – Seattle Sounders FC
- Dunbar, Cameron – Minnesota United FC
- Emmings, Fred – Minnesota United FC
- Freeman, Tyler – Nashville SC
- Gaines, Julian – LAFC
- Greene, Jacob – D.C. United
- Habibullah, Kamron – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Hegardt, Chris – Charlotte FC
- Leone, Tony – LAFC
- Monis, Alex – Chicago Fire FC
- Nyeman, Moses – Real Salt Lake
- Ocampo-Chavez, Alfonso – Austin FC
- Rea, Sean – CF Montréal
- Ríos, Daniel – Houston Dynamo FC
- Rivera, Wilfredo – Orlando City SC
- Robledo, Harrison – FC Cincinnati
- Rodriguez, Abraham – Colorado Rapids
- Rodriguez, Allan – Chicago Fire FC
- Rosales, Diego – LAFC
- Saldana, Adam – LA Galaxy
- Smith, Collin – FC Dallas
- Sorenson, Anton – Philadelphia Union
- Sserwadda, Steven – New York Red Bulls
- Torres, Christian – LAFC
- Traore, Mohamed – LAFC
Waiver Order
- Toronto FC
- Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy
- Austin FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- D.C. United
- New York City FC
- Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal
- Portland Timbers
- Charlotte FC
- San Jose Earthquakes
- New York Red Bulls
- FC Dallas
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake
- Atlanta United
- New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC
- Sporting Kansas City
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Philadelphia Union
- Orlando City SC
- Houston Dynamo FC
- FC Cincinnati
- Los Angeles Football Club
- Columbus Crew