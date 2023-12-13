League Announcement

2023 MLS End-of-Year Waivers List

Waivers
MLSsoccer staff

The End-of-Year Waivers process opened Dec. 12 at 5 pm ET, giving clubs that finished at the bottom of the 2023 standings the first opportunities to select players who do not meet the minimum requirements for Re-Entry Process or Free Agency.

Beginning in reverse order, and taking into account postseason performance, Toronto FC will select first. MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi champions Columbus Crew will have the 29th selection to end each round. Clubs have until Dec. 14 at 5 pm ET to submit a waiver claim for a player.

2023 MLS Year-End Waivers Rules & Procedures

End-of-Year Waivers List

  • Amiche, Kemy – Nashville SC
  • Armour, Adam – Charlotte FC
  • Assi, Jean-Aniel – CF Montréal
  • Benitez, Julio – Real Salt Lake
  • Cabezas Hurtado, Jorge – New York Red Bulls
  • Calegari, Lucas – LA Galaxy
  • Campagna, Matteo – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Dobbelaere, Ethan – Seattle Sounders FC
  • Dunbar, Cameron – Minnesota United FC
  • Emmings, Fred – Minnesota United FC
  • Freeman, Tyler – Nashville SC
  • Gaines, Julian – LAFC
  • Greene, Jacob – D.C. United
  • Habibullah, Kamron – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • Hegardt, Chris – Charlotte FC
  • Leone, Tony – LAFC
  • Monis, Alex – Chicago Fire FC
  • Nyeman, Moses – Real Salt Lake
  • Ocampo-Chavez, Alfonso – Austin FC
  • Rea, Sean – CF Montréal
  • Ríos, Daniel – Houston Dynamo FC
  • Rivera, Wilfredo – Orlando City SC
  • Robledo, Harrison – FC Cincinnati
  • Rodriguez, Abraham – Colorado Rapids
  • Rodriguez, Allan – Chicago Fire FC
  • Rosales, Diego – LAFC
  • Saldana, Adam – LA Galaxy
  • Smith, Collin – FC Dallas
  • Sorenson, Anton – Philadelphia Union
  • Sserwadda, Steven – New York Red Bulls
  • Torres, Christian – LAFC
  • Traore, Mohamed – LAFC

Waiver Order

  1. Toronto FC
  2. Colorado Rapids
  3. Inter Miami CF
  4. LA Galaxy
  5. Austin FC
  6. Chicago Fire FC
  7. D.C. United
  8. New York City FC
  9. Minnesota United FC
  10. CF Montréal
  11. Portland Timbers
  12. Charlotte FC
  13. San Jose Earthquakes
  14. New York Red Bulls
  15. FC Dallas
  16. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  17. Nashville SC
  18. Real Salt Lake
  19. Atlanta United
  20. New England Revolution
  21. St. Louis CITY SC
  22. Sporting Kansas City
  23. Seattle Sounders FC
  24. Philadelphia Union
  25. Orlando City SC
  26. Houston Dynamo FC
  27. FC Cincinnati
  28. Los Angeles Football Club
  29. Columbus Crew
League Announcement Matchday

