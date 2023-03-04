Your Saturday Kickoff: Will CITYPARK set a new bar for MLS stadiums?

Giorgos Giakoumakis has received his visa and is available for selection in Saturday’s Matchday 2 showdown vs. Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). The Greek international striker, while awaiting paperwork clearance, previously couldn't join training since his Feb. 8 transfer from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC.

Concerns about New York City FC’s chance creation in the post-Maxi Moralez era abated Friday, as the club announced they’ve permanently acquired midfielder Santiago Rodríguez from Montevideo City Torque. The 23-year-old has signed through the 2027 MLS season, returning to NYCFC after his 18-month loan from the Uruguay-based City Football Group sister side expired last December. Rodríguez will be a Designated Player and don the No. 10 shirt Moralez previously wore.

Look, point being, MLS had some opening day donuts left over. We’re looking into the bag and seeing an inaugural home game, a few extra home openers, a couple of LA debuts, some DPs taking the field for the first time, and a Boston Cream no one will ever eat. Why do those even exist?

What’s just as good as opening day? Second opening day mixed in with some actual opening day left over from the first weekend. It’s not quite like having excellent leftovers to heat up from the fridge. It’s more like you finished a great meal, hung out for a second, made friends with the folks working at the restaurant, got hungry again, and convinced them to bring out a special extra meal on the house. Or, better yet, getting donuts for breakfast then circling back to the folks at Massive Donut Chain late that same day and getting them to give you all the donuts they didn’t use that day instead of throwing them out and they (this is real) give you a garbage bag full of donuts. Mmmm, garbage bag donuts.

Ok, so here’s the situation. CITYPARK, the home of St. Louis CITY SC, holds 22,500 people. The club has reported 60,000 deposits for season tickets. 60,000 minus 22,500 equals a whole lot of folks on the outside looking in for tonight’s inaugural home match against Charlotte FC. You can still get a couple of tickets via resale sites, but, as of this morning, it’s going to cost you about $264 to get in.

Not every game will be quite this level, but it feels reasonable to expect every St. Louis game for a while to be a tough ticket. There should undoubtedly be a sense from the folks in attendance tonight they’re one of a lucky few. No matter what, with 22.5k packed in, it should be loud. Really, really loud. For a city that prides itself on its connections to its pro teams, they have a high bar to meet in St. Louis tonight. It feels like they’ll meet it.

But what might make an already special event truly special is that they may be one of the few inaugural crowds that has something to cheer for. Charlotte lost 1-0 last year. Austin drew 0-0 with San Jose in 2021. Nashville lost their first home game in 2020 while Inter Miami won, but had zero fans in attendance. In their first game with most pandemic crowd restrictions lifted, they lost 3-0 to D.C. United. FC Cincinnati actually thumped the Timbers in their first game… I’m not really sure how that happened in 2019. LAFC won in their first home game, too. But Atlanta and Minnesota United lost in front of sell-out crowds. It is hard and rare to win your first game.