Visit the MLS Season Pass Experience at SXSW

Major League Soccer and Apple TV present MLS Season Pass Experience, an experience built for soccer fans, SXSW attendees and the Austin community.
Tickets are free and coincide with Austin FC’s March 11 match away to Real Salt Lake (8:30 pm CT).
- When: Saturday, March 11 - 6 pm CT to 11:30 pm CT
- Where: ACL Live - 310 W Willie Nelson Blvd, Austin, Texas
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is the new way to watch every MLS match on all your screens, with no blackouts.
Schedule
- 6 pm: The party kicks off ahead of the game with food, drinks, MLS Season Pass giveaways, live DJ, photo booths, and more
- 8:30 pm: The watch party begins. Cheer on Austin FC as they take on Real Salt Lake
- 10:30 pm: Immediately after the game the celebration continues with a special live performance, artist to be announced
Additional Details
- Tickets are free. Ticket registration is open to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis
- You do not need to be a SXSW badge holder to register or attend
- Chance to receive limited edition MLS Season Pass giveaways
- Collectible MLS apparel available for purchase
Important Information
- Entry is on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry will be restricted or temporarily held when the venue reaches capacity
- Only one registration is permitted per person
- Government-issued photo ID is required for entry
- This is an all-ages event. Children aged 13 years and younger must be accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian aged 21 years or older. Maximum of 2 children per adult. Each person, regardless of age, is required to have a ticket for entry
- Readmission is permitted but you will need to rejoin the entry line
- Accessible viewing along with companion seats are available. The venue has elevator access to all levels. For more information, please contact ACL Live at (512) 404-1300 or info@acllive.com
- Smoking, e-cigarettes and vaping are not permitted inside the venue
- Tickets may not be sold, traded, transferred, offered for sale, used as a prize, or used for any other promotional or trade purpose by anyone except the event organizer. Those trying to use resold, transferred, or canceled tickets will be refused entry
- If the event is canceled, we will make you aware as soon as possible. Unfortunately, we will not be able to reschedule the event or offer you tickets to an alternative session.
- By attending this event, you are agreeing that visual and audio recordings of the event, including your voice and likeness, may be used for commercial purposes worldwide and on a royalty-free basis
- Special effects including strobe lighting and smoke effects may be used during the event. Please note that prolonged exposure to loud noises may damage your hearing
Entry Conditions
- All attendees are subject to searches and security screening on entry
- The following items are not permitted:
- Weapons (including firearms, knives, CS gas/pepper spray, stun guns/tasers)
- Flammable, corrosive, or toxic substances (including aerosols and lighter fluid)
- Illegal substances or new psychoactive substances
- Bags sizes larger than 14" x 14" x 6"
- Food and drink (including alcohol, chewing gum and water bottles)
- Liquids, glass and aerosols (including perfumes, cosmetics and sprays)
- Flags, political slogans, or signs
- Inflatable objects
- Full-face sports and fancy dress masks (such as wrestling, hockey masks and face paint)
- Flares, fireworks, pyrotechnics, streamers and laser pens
- Noise-making items, including but not limited to musical instruments, whistles and horns
- Laptops and tablets
- Professional cameras and recording equipment
- Personal motorized equipment
- Any other items deemed to be inappropriate and/or dangerous by the venue and security teams
- The event organizer reserves the right to refuse admission to—or eject—any person who is, in their opinion, behaving dangerously or inappropriately; or when the person's attendance is likely to affect the safety or environment of other guests