MLS Fantasy & Gaming Round 2: Positional rankings, Squad Pick and Parlay Predictor advice

Goalkeepers

John McCarthy and LAFC open their 2023 campaign against a Portland Timbers side that struggled on the attacking end despite a 1-0 win in their season opener. The Timbers managed just seven shots (four on goal) and also saw attacker Yimmi Chara exit the match early with a hamstring injury. LAFC have kept a clean sheet in four of five home openers, which bodes well for the defending MLS Cup winners who bring a bolstered backline to their March 4 season debut (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).