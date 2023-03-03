Columbus Crew acquire Gustavo Vallecilla on loan from Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

CLB receive: Gustavo Vallecilla

Gustavo Vallecilla COL receive: $175k GAM

The Columbus Crew have utilized the intra-league loan market to enhance their center-back corps, announcing Friday they’ve acquired Ecuador international Gustavo Vallecilla from the Colorado Rapids for the 2023 MLS season.

As part of the loan agreement, Columbus sent Colorado $175,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money. The Crew also hold a purchase option.

The 23-year-old defender arrives with two goals scored across 37 league games, initially coming to MLS with FC Cincinnati in 2021 on loan from Ecuadorian top-flight side Aucas. Vallecilla was traded to Colorado nearly a year ago, making this his third MLS club in as many years.

"Gustavo is a promising young center back and we are excited to welcome him to the Black & Gold," Columbus president & GM Tim Bezbatchenko said in a release. "Gustavo provides depth and a different profile along the back line, and we know his addition will strengthen our defensive corps as he competes for minutes."

Vallecilla joins after Columbus traded captain Jonathan Mensah to the San Jose Earthquakes last month, leaving Milos Degenek and Josh Williams as their veteran options. New Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy often plays with three center backs and wingbacks.

In Colorado, Vallecilla appeared in just 12 games amid injury troubles and fell down their depth chart. The Rapids count newcomer Andreas ​​Maxsø (Designated Player) and holdovers Lalas Abubakar and Danny Wilson as their main options in central defense.

"We believe this season-long loan will provide Gustavo with an excellent opportunity to continue his development while gaining valuable minutes against MLS opposition," Pádraig Smith, Colorado's EVP & general manager, said in a release.

Both clubs are hoping to recover from lopsided Matchday 1 defeats as they fine-tune preparations for home openers in Matchday 2. Columbus and Vallecilla will host D.C. United on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), while Colorado welcome Sporting Kansas City later that evening (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).