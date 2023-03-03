Giorgos Giakoumakis cleared for Atlanta United debut this weekend

Atlanta United delivered some important news Friday morning: Giorgos Giakoumakis has received his visa and is available for selection in Saturday’s Matchday 2 showdown vs. Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

The Greek international striker, while awaiting paperwork clearance, previously couldn't join training since his Feb. 8 transfer from Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC. Now, it’s up to head coach Gonzalo Pineda to determine if the 28-year-old Designated Player will start, be used as a substitute or get slowly worked into the lineup.

The Five Stripes haven’t labeled Giakoumakis as a direct Josef Martínez replacement, but he’s nonetheless tasked with No. 9 duties after the club’s all-time leading scorer was bought out in mid-January amid a falling out. Martínez, who holds legendary status in Atlanta, joined Inter Miami CF this offseason on a non-DP deal.

Giakoumakis is coming off two sterling campaigns in Europe, finishing as the top scorer in the Eredivisie (2020-21 at VVV-Venlo) and Scottish Premiership (2021-22 with Celtic). He scored a combined 55 goals in 90 games at those two clubs, moving to bigger-name stops after increasing his profile in the Greek Super League.