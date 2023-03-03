2023 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs qualification

MLS NEXT released details today about 2023 MLS NEXT Cup playoffs.
Automatic qualification from regular season
The following clubs will automatically qualify for MLS NEXT Cup playoffs based on results from regular season play:
- U15 elite club academies (non-MLS clubs):
- First-place from Mid-America division (out of 10 teams)
- First-place from Frontier division (out of 10 teams)
- First-place from Southwest division (out of 16 teams)
- First-place from Northwest division (out of 7 teams)
- First-place from Northeast division (out of 10 teams)
- First-place from Mid-Atlantic division (out of 10 teams)
- First-place from Southeast division (out of 5 teams)
- First-place from Florida division (out of 10 teams)
- U15 MLS academies:
- Top two teams from the MLS NE division (out of 7 teams)
- First-place team from the MLS SE division (out of 5 teams)
- First-place team from the MLS N-C division (out of 5 teams)
- First-place team from the MLS S-C division (out of 4 teams)
- Top two teams from the MLS W division (out of 8 teams)
- One wildcard team
- U16 MLS and elite club academies (all clubs):
- Top two teams from Mid-America division (out of 12 teams)
- Top two teams from Frontier division (out of 8 teams)
- Top two teams Southwest division (out of 19 teams)
- Top two teams Northwest division (out of 11 teams)
- Top two teams Northeast division (out of 14 teams)
- Top two teams Mid-Atlantic division (out of 11 teams)
- Top two teams Southeast division (out of 9 teams)
- Top two teams Florida division (out of 11 teams)
- U17 elite club academies (non-MLS clubs):
- First-place from Mid-America division (out of 9 teams)
- First-place from Frontier division (out of 8 teams)
- First-place from Southwest division (out of 16 teams)
- First-place from Northwest division (out of 7 teams)
- First-place from Northeast division (out of 10 teams)
- First-place from Mid-Atlantic division (out of 10 teams)
- First-place from Southeast division (out of 5 teams)
- First-place from Florida division (out of 9 teams)
- U17 MLS academies:
- Top two teams from the MLS NE division (out of 7 teams)
- First-place team from the MLS SE division (out of 5 teams)
- First-place team from the MLS N-C division (out of 5 teams)
- First-place team from the MLS S-C division (out of 4 teams)
- Top two teams from the MLS W division (out of 8 teams)
- One wildcard team
- U19 MLS and elite club academies (all clubs):
- Top two teams from Mid-America division (out of 13 teams)
- Top two teams from Frontier division (out of 7 teams)
- Top two teams Southwest division (out of 14 teams)
- Top two teams Northwest division (out of 10 teams)
- Top two teams Northeast division (out of 14 teams)
- Top two teams Mid-Atlantic division (out of 10 teams)
- Top two teams Southeast division (out of 8 teams)
- Top two teams Florida division (out of 9 teams)
Qualification from MLS NEXT Flex results
The following clubs will qualify for MLS NEXT Cup playoffs based on results from the MLS NEXT Flex Tournament
Mid-America Division (all clubs):
- U15s: Top 9 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U16s: Top 8 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U17s: Top 9 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U19s: Top 10 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
Frontier Division (all clubs):
- U15s: Top 8 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U16s: Top 5 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U17s: Top 7 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U19s: Top 5 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
Southwest Division (all clubs):
- U15s: Top 11 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U16s: Top 13 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U17s: Top 11 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U19s: Top 10 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
Northwest Division (all clubs):
- U15s: Top 7 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U16s: Top 7 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U17s: Top 7 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U19s: Top 8 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
Northeast Division (all clubs):
- U15s: Top 9 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U16s: Top 9 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U17s: Top 9 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U19s: Top 10 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
Mid-Atlantic Division (all clubs):
- U15s: Top 8 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U16s: Top 8 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U17s: Top 9 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U19s: Top 8 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
Southeast Division (all clubs):
- U15s: Top 5 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U16s: Top 6 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U17s: Top 5 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U19s: Top 6 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
Florida Division (all clubs):
- U15s: Top 7 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U16s: Top 8 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U17s: Top 7 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition
- U19s: Top 7 finishers based on points from the Flex Competition