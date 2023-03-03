LA Galaxy embrace "big club" expectations after stormy offseason

For all the peaks and valleys Greg Vanney has weathered in his first two years in charge of the LA Galaxy , as his third season dawns, he’s not shying away from the expectations that almost always accompany the league’s only five-time MLS Cup-winning club, even in the down periods.

“And I think we should be ultimately closer to the Supporters’ Shield race, if not at the top,” he added. “That shows the consistency that we want to get out of our group over the course of 34 games in a season, is to have less up and down, to have more consistency.”

“I'd like to see us in [Concacaf] Champions League next year. I think we're a club that should be present inside Champions League year in and year out, that should be an objective for us,” Vanney told reporters last week in the leadup to LA’s weather-postponed El Trafico fixture at the Rose Bowl , which has turned this weekend’s visit to FC Dallas into the 2023 opener for the Galaxy.

"Fight for LA"

It was a fairly stormy offseason in Carson, even before the historic torrents of rain that forced their prominent Matchday 1 showdown with LAFC to be rescheduled to July 4. In December, the club was sanctioned for 2019 violations of MLS salary budget and roster guidelines. That prompted a half-year suspension of president Chris Klein, a $1 million fine, a $1 million loss of future general allocation money and a ban on international signings during the summer transfer window.

All that, plus only two playoff trips in the last six seasons, in turn fueled an ongoing dispute with several supporters’ groups. A hamstring injury has sidelined star striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez for a least a few weeks to come. And capping it all off was their crosstown rivals’ march to a Shield and MLS Cup double that included a highly dramatic Conference Semifinal victory over the Galaxy in last year’s playoffs.

That’s just life at FC Hollywood – or so goes the general outlook among the Gs, whose hot run of form at the end of the ‘22 campaign has boosted their belief they can still reclaim a place in the league’s elite.

“This happens to any big club, whether it's supporters [protests] or not getting silverware. That's the expectation that comes with a big club. So guys understand that,” said wide man Raheem Edwards. “The squad understands that and there's big pressure upon us, obviously, with LAFC doing so well, to keep up with them and fight for LA. So guys know the responsibility that comes with playing for this team. There's no excuses.”

Early-season gauntlet

Starting the campaign against LAFC in a packed Rose Bowl would have been quite the early close-up, possibly the unforgiving kind, but very much the sort that players get hyped for. Now, back-to-back road games against FCD and Sporting Kansas City will pose a different psychological task for the Galaxy.

“There was a lot of disappointment and it's a group that has put in a lot of work for the eight weeks,” Vanney said of the postponed opener on Thursday. “They were prepared, they were focused on the game that was coming up, they were looking forward to it. I felt the energy during the course of the week leading up to the game, felt like the playoffs to me a little bit.