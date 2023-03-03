Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign goalkeeper Isaac Walker

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Charlotte FC have added depth at goalkeeper, announcing Friday the signing of Isaac Walker from the University of Kentucky.

The 22-year-old arrives on a semi-guaranteed deal for the 2023 MLS season.

Walker, who had a previous stint at Western Michigan University before joining the Wildcats last year, recorded 18 clean sheets during his collegiate career. He also played two seasons with USL League Two club Flint City Bucks, making 25 total appearances with three clean sheets during his first season.

“Isaac was a good addition throughout the preseason and proved that he deserves a spot on the roster,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a press release. “During his collegiate career, Isaac was impressive in between the posts and will help bring depth to the goalkeeper position as he continues his development in the professional ranks.”

Last season's starting keeper, Kristijan Kahlina, underwent back surgery in January and wasn't on Charlotte's roster for their Matchday 1 loss to the New England Revolution. Pablo Sisniega got the nod in goal, while George Marks was on the bench.

Meanwhile, Adrian Zendejas is on loan this season with USL Championship club Miami FC.

Charlotte return to action on Saturday while visiting St. Louis CITY SC in the expansion club's first-ever home match at CITYPARK (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

