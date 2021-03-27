MLSsoccer.com Injury Report

NOTE: This injury report is compiled on an ongoing basis by MLSsoccer.com editors based on club game notes, news reports, and original reporting. The league does not have an official injury report.
Atlanta United
- None
Austin FC
- None
Chicago Fire FC
- None
FC Cincinnati
- None
Colorado Rapids
- None
Columbus Crew SC
- None
FC Dallas
- None
D.C. United
- None
Houston Dynamo FC
- None
Los Angeles Football Club
- None
LA Galaxy
- None
Inter Miami CF
- None
Minnesota United FC
- None
CF Montréal
- None
Nashville SC
- None
New England Revolution
- None
New York City FC
- None
New York Red Bulls
- None
Orlando City SC
- None
Philadelphia Union
- None
Portland Timbers
- None
Real Salt Lake
- None
San Jose Earthquakes
- None
Seattle Sounders FC
- None
Sporting Kansas City
- None
Toronto FC
- None
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- None