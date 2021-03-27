Injury Report

MLSsoccer.com Injury Report

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

NOTE: This injury report is compiled on an ongoing basis by MLSsoccer.com editors based on club game notes, news reports, and original reporting. The league does not have an official injury report.

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United
  • None

Austin FC logo
Austin FC
  • None
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
  • None
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
  • None

Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
  • None
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
  • None
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
  • None

D.C. United logo
D.C. United
  • None
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
  • None
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club
  • None

LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
  • None
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
  • None
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
  • None

CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
  • None
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
  • None
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
  • None

New York City FC logo
New York City FC
  • None
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
  • None
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
  • None

Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
  • None
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
  • None
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
  • None

San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
  • None
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
  • None
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
  • None

Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
  • None
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  • None
