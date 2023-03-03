Details revealed for 2023 eMLS Cup at SXSW

A Last Chance Qualifier will be held on March 11 at Q2 Stadium – home of Austin FC – offering clubs a final opportunity to secure the last remaining spot in eMLS Cup.

Featuring world-class EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23 competitors, eMLS Cup already has 11 clubs locked in for the competition following the completion of eMLS League Series 1 and Series 2 earlier this year.

Fans can tune into the 2023 eMLS Cup Sunday, March 12 (3 pm ET) on the official MLS Twitch channel .

Major League Soccer and Electronic Arts on Friday revealed details surrounding eMLS's season-culminating event, set for Sunday, March 12 at Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater in Austin as part of this year’s SXSW.

The countdown is officially on for the 2023 eMLS Cup, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and TikTok.

One more trophy to play for this season 🏆 💰 $50K Prize Pool 🎟 4 FGS Seats Who will be crowned the Best FIFA Player in North America? 👑 Join us at @SXSW for #eMLS Cup pres. by @CocaCola Zero Sugar and @TikTok_us .

This year's eMLS Cup includes a $50,000 prize pool and offers two direct bids to the EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Global Series Playoffs (1st and 2nd place), as well as the chance to compete in the EA Global Series Play-ins (3rd and 4th place). This effectively puts four eMLS players in prime position to compete in the FIFAe World Cup.

eMLS Cup seeding

Tickets, events and prizes

Sunday’s eMLS Cup is open to the public. Reserve your complimentary ticket here.

Fans in attendance will also be treated to a post-party concert with a soon-to-be-announced recording artist. In addition, there will be limited-edition eMLS giveaways, an area to create your own personalized FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) card, stations to play EA SPORTS™ FIFA on PlayStation 5 and more.

Meanwhile, online viewers who link their Twitch and EA accounts will have the opportunity to earn exclusive in-game rewards. Prizes – gained by watching at least 60 minutes – include an eMLS Crest, TIFO, Kits, Stadium Dressing, and an FGS Player Swap Token. Additionally, fans can play along with a gamification platform, answering questions and making predictions in order to climb the leaderboard and win prizes. The top ten fans on the leaderboard at the end of the broadcast will win MLSstore.com gift cards, DoorDash gift cards and EA SPORTS™ FIFA points*.

“This season has been one of the most riveting competitions in eMLS history,” said Camilo Durana, MLS Executive Vice President in a press release.

“We look forward to being back in Austin and surrounded by our passionate fans, who have truly cemented eMLS’ status as a major esport. The mixture of world-class players and dedicated fans will make this a must-see championship experience.”