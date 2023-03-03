MLS Matchday 2: How to watch, what to know for Saturday's games

The MLS Season Pass on Apple TV era is well and truly underway.
After fans got a taste of what to expect in Matchday 1, the action returns Saturday with 14 games spread across roughly eight hours. Matchday 2 will be busy, so here's your quick-hit watch guide with essential viewing info.
Matchday 2: Key viewing info
- Apple TV - Free: This means games are, as you can guess, free to watch. All you need is an Apple ID and an up-to-date iOS/system.
- Apple TV - MLS Season Pass: This means you need an MLS Season Pass subscription. Learn more about plans here.
Studio Shows
Looking to keep track of everything? These studio shows are your go-tos:
- MLS 360 is a fast-moving whip-around show that will provide live look-ins and analysis of all the key moments from every match.
- MLS Countdown is a 30-minute pregame show before the first game on Saturdays or Wednesdays.
- Pregame and postgame shows for every match.
- MLS Wrap-Up is a 30-minute postgame show after the last match on Saturdays or Wednesdays.
MLS Season Pass replaces local TV coverage
As a reminder: Select games are still viewable via national TV partners in USA and Canada, but gone are the regional and local broadcasts you might be accustomed to.
Every match on Season Pass features:
- No blackouts. You can watch on any device in any location.
- English and Spanish broadcast crews at the stadium.
- A club’s home radio broadcast.
- Games with Canadian teams have French commentary teams.
Resources
We’ve got resources like where to subscribe, FAQs for Season Ticket Holders, and a general overview of how it works.
WHEN: Saturday, 4:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FOX
WHERE: BMO Stadium
LAFC, defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield winners, have a pregame championship celebration. While Portland will hope to spoil the occasion, LAFC are looking to make it six straight season-opening wins. If nothing else, tune in to see stars like Carlos Vela and Evander duke it out.
WHEN: Saturday 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Will we see new Atlanta striker Giorgos Giakoumakis debut? How badly is Toronto FC superstar Lorenzo Insigne hurt? The answer to the former question seems like a “yes” after his visa was approved, though perhaps off the bench. The answer to the latter question seems like a “could be worse,” though his Matchday 1 leg knock has TFC fans holding their collective breath.
WHEN: Saturday 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: Lower.com Field
Columbus fans get to see Wilfried Nancy’s new project up close for the first time, while stars like Lucas Zelarayán and Cucho Hernández are seeking their first goals of 2023. But D.C. United are no pushovers and have momentum after homegrown midfielder Ted Ku-DiPietro sparked a late comeback win last weekend.
WHEN: Saturday 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: DRV PNK Stadium
Philadelphia start their Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 series vs. El Salvador’s Alianza FC next week, though first comes a trip to Inter Miami. Union midfielder Daniel Gazdag is just two goal contributions shy of tying the MLS record for the most in the opening two games of a season (6). Miami striker Josef Martínez is two goals away from joining the league's esteemed 100 goals club.
WHEN: Saturday 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: Gillette Stadium
New England striker Gustavo Bou is back in town, but his season debut seems at least one week away (if not more). The Revs are waiting for their other DP striker, Giacomo Vrioni, to open his 2023 account as well. Houston again hit the road, hoping for their first win under new head coach Ben Olsen.
WHEN: Saturday 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: Red Bull Arena
Dante Vanzeir, the Red Bulls’ new DP striker, will likely debut during the club’s home opener. The Belgian international was especially prolific for Union SG before his transfer, tallying 48g/21a in 92 matches. From a national lens, all eyes are on Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar possibly returning to the starting lineup after the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and Golden Boot presented by Audi winner came off the bench last weekend.
WHEN: Saturday 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: Exploria Stadium
Neither of these Eastern Conference sides reached their peak best last weekend, yet still found a way to win. From DP wingers Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda (Orlando City) to strikers Brandon Vazquez and Brenner (FC Cincinnati), there’s big-time potential for goals. These clubs often lean into the #MLSAfterDark chaos, too.
WHEN: Saturday 8:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: Q2 Stadium
We know that Sebastián Driussi is still an elite MLS player and Austin can score in bunches, but their defense is less of a sure thing. There’s some uneasy feelings among Verde & Black fans after center back Julio Cascante’s long-term injury and Kipp Keller’s difficult Matchday 1 performance. Montréal don’t have the stars, but there are some quality pieces on the Canadian side as they figure out life under new head coach Hernan Losada.
WHEN: Saturday 8:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: Soldier Field
Do Chicago have another big-time homegrown goalkeeper on their hands? It sure seems that way as Chris Brady possibly assumes the starting job after Gaga Slonina’s $10 million base transfer to English Premier League side Chelsea. NYCFC are seeking their first win of the year and have James Sands back in town following his loan to Scottish Premiership powerhouse Celtic FC. Late Friday, NYCFC also announced that midfield playmaker Santiago Rodríguez is back.
WHEN: Saturday 8:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: Toyota Stadium
No Chicharito and no Douglas Costa (injuries) means it’s the Dejan Joveljic and Riqui Puig show for the Galaxy after their much-anticipated El Trafico opener got delayed to July 4 due to inclement weather. Dallas had LA’s number last year, though, and have won their last six home matches against this Western Conference opponent. Perhaps Jesús Ferreira gets off the mark, too?
WHEN: Saturday 8:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: CITYPARK
This one’s all about St. Louis CITY debuting at CITYPARK, an occasion that’ll be historic for one of America’s oldest and richest soccer hotbeds. The expansion side has momentum, too, pulling off a shock 3-2 win at Austin last weekend. Charlotte will hope to play spoiler and silence a sell-out crowd at the 22,500-capacity downtown venue.
WHEN: Saturday 9:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: Dick's Sporting Goods Park
Both of these clubs suffered Matchday 1 defeats and have some injury concerns around key attacking pieces. Diego Rubio (knee surgery) is out for Colorado and Johnny Russell, Alan Pulido and Gadi Kinda remain sidelined for SKC. Who steps up?
WHEN: Saturday 10:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - Free
WHERE: PayPal Park
Earthquakes fans get their first in-person viewing of Luchi Gonzalez’s group in its early days. If Carlos Gruezo can build off a strong debut and Jeremy Ebobisse stays in goalscoring form, they’ll likely head home happy. For Vancouver, it'd go a long way if Sergio Córdova can start at striker rather than come off the bench. They’ll also hope new goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka is less busy than last weekend.
WHEN: Saturday 10:30 pm ET
WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
WHERE: Lumen Field
The Sounders were borderline dominant in last weekend's 4-0 rout of the Rapids, climbing to the No. 3 spot in the latest Power Rankings. Even without DP striker Raúl Ruidíaz, they have tons of firepower and top-end structure/pieces throughout the starting XI. RSL are perpetually underrated, though, and have a huge confidence boost from Damir Kreilach marking his return from injury with a goal in last weekend's 2-1 win at Vancouver.