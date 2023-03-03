MLS Matchday 2: How to watch, what to know for Saturday's games

We know that Sebastián Driussi is still an elite MLS player and Austin can score in bunches, but their defense is less of a sure thing. There’s some uneasy feelings among Verde & Black fans after center back Julio Cascante’s long-term injury and Kipp Keller’s difficult Matchday 1 performance. Montréal don’t have the stars, but there are some quality pieces on the Canadian side as they figure out life under new head coach Hernan Losada.