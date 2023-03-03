MLS Matchday 2 debuts: Will key signings feature this weekend?

Deals are over the line and what’s left is seeing these newcomers in action. Will that moment arrive during the 14-game Saturday slate that is Matchday 2?
Fans and media members alike will have to wait until lineups are announced and 90 minutes unfold to know for certain, but we gauged where things stand for some notable additions league-wide.
Before diving in, a reminder that we already saw Mateusz Klich score on his D.C. United debut, while other new stars like Martín Ojeda (Orlando City SC), Enzo Copetti (Charlotte FC) and Evander (Portland Timbers) are awaiting their first goals.
WHEN: Saturday vs. Nashville, 7:30 pm ET
WATCH: MLS Season Pass
Good news, Red Bulls fans: Vanzeir seems likely to debut during this weekend’s home opener, though head coach Gerhard Struber has kept the Belgian international’s exact role close to the vest. As the potential club-record signing gets fully integrated, he should elevate their ceiling alongside a new-look crop of forwards.
WHEN: Saturday vs. Toronto, 7:30 pm ET
Atlanta United’s de-facto Josef Martínez replacement, as of Friday morning, is cleared to play after his visa was approved. That's huge news for one of the league's top attacking groups, which now adds a Greek international striker and former Celtic FC standout. It may be too soon for Giakoumakis to start, though.
WHEN: Saturday at Colorado, 9:30 pm ET
SKC’s new defensive midfielder suffered a slight preseason injury setback, so he didn’t feature in Monday’s delayed opener at Portland. Now it seems fitness and minutes management are the only concerns, as SKC are hopeful their LaLiga-experienced Serb slots into the No. 6 role.
WHEN: Saturday vs. New York City, 8:30 pm ET
The road to No. 2 in MLS all-time goals continues for Kamara at his 10th MLS club, having been traded from CF Montréal to Chicago Fire FC last week. The 38-year-old, who’s on 139 career league goals, is six behind Landon Donovan (145) and could feature right away in the Windy City. Also: keep an eye on new Fire right back Arnaud Souquet seeing his first minutes.
WHEN: Saturday at Chicago, 8:30 pm ET
A whole bunch of NYCFC’s problems are seemingly patched by Sands returning early from his loan to Scottish Premiership powerhouse Rangers FC. Is it a coincidence the homegrown US international is now wearing the No. 6 jersey at his boyhood club? Surely not, and he could even start right away.
WHEN: Saturday at Chicago, 8:30 pm ET
Rodríguez, as confirmed late Friday, is back with NYCFC and available for selection. The 23-year-old Uruguayan will slot into NYCFC’s playmaking role, a spot Maxi Moralez occupied from 2017-22 before he returned to his native Argentina this offseason. It's not technically a debut, but still worth noting.
WHEN: Saturday vs. Houston, 7:30 pm ET
Revolution fans already saw how important one offseason trade arrival could be, with Dave Romney (ex-Nashville SC) slotting into central defense during last weekend’s 1-0 win at Charlotte. Blessing (ex-LAFC) could do the same in New England’s home opener, though they might not want to break up that Noel Buck-Matt Polster midfield pairing.
WHEN: Saturday at New England, 7:30 pm ET
There’s no official word on if Bassi could debut for the Dynamo (he’s listed as questionable on their availability report). I wouldn’t bet against the Moroccan attacker featuring in some capacity, though, as he fights for a starting spot alongside fellow newcomer Iván Franco.
WHEN: Saturday vs. Portland, 4:30 pm ET
LAFC’s starting front three seems locked as Carlos Vela, Dénis Bouanga and Mahala Opoku to start the year. That leaves Biuk, a U22 Initiative signing and Croatian youth international, as likely coming off the bench and showing why he’s so highly regarded.
WHEN: Saturday vs. Portland, 4:30 pm ET
What combination of center backs does LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo settle on as the reigning MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions defend their titles and seek continental silverware? It could be a rotation of mainly Jesús Murillo, Giorgio Chiellini and Aaron Long. The US international was a marquee free-agency addition after captaining the Red Bulls.
WHEN: Saturday at Dallas, 8:30 pm ET
Memo played a ton for LA during preseason and seems likely to start amid some injury-related absences and general roster changes, likely at winger. The Dynamo FC homegrown product brings versatility and MLS readiness. Former USMNT winger Tyler Boyd and center back Chris Mavinga could debut, too, while Brazilian right back Lucas Calegari is awaiting the visa process.
WHEN: Saturday vs. D.C. United, 7:30 pm ET
This veteran forward is listed as out on Columbus’ availability report with a foot injury, one that new head coach Wilfried Nancy hasn’t put an exact timeline on. The Crew will manage just fine with club-record signing and Colombian international Cucho Hernandez leading the lines, but Ramírez’s vast MLS experience is most welcomed as he returns stateside from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen.
WHEN: Saturday at Columbus, 7:30 pm ET
Wayne Rooney says Asad could make the matchday squad, though it'll take a bit for the Argentine wide attacker to regain the necessary fitness levels. Asad, who re-signed Thursday for his third D.C. United stint in five years, offers some depth amid Martín Rodríguez's ACL tear. Others newcomer statuses to watch: Black-and-Red defenders Derrick Williams and Ruan.
WHEN: Saturday at Seattle, 10:30 pm ET
Vera’s not arriving in Utah until early next week, so it’ll take a while before the versatile Colombian defender is ready to feature for RSL. On the other hand, club-record signing Andrés Gómez looked lively in his substitute minutes in last weekend’s 2-1 opening victory at Vancouver.
WHEN: Saturday vs. Kansas City, 9:30 pm ET
Ilić is on loan from Belgian Pro League side Kortrijk, though just recently arrived in Colorado and needs to get caught up to speed in training. That leaves William Yarbrough as the Rapids’ probable starting goalkeeper, though his new once-capped Serbian international teammate will be gunning for the role as well.