MLS Matchday 2 debuts: Will key signings feature this weekend?

The road to No. 2 in MLS all-time goals continues for Kamara at his 10th MLS club, having been traded from CF Montréal to Chicago Fire FC last week. The 38-year-old, who’s on 139 career league goals, is six behind Landon Donovan (145) and could feature right away in the Windy City. Also: keep an eye on new Fire right back Arnaud Souquet seeing his first minutes.