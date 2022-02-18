MLS Disciplinary Summary

Notice of Suspension
As of February 18, 2021
Alan Franco (ATL) - Suspended: Red Card - Second Caution
- Feb. 27 - ATL vs SKC
Franco Escobar (LAFC) - Suspended: Red Card + Inappropriate Interaction with Non-Player (Disciplinary Committee or League Office Decision)
- Feb. 26 - LAFC vs COL
- Mar. 6 - LAFC vs POR
Rudy Camacho (MTL) - Suspended: Red Card - Serious Foul Play
- Feb. 27 - ORL vs MTL
Aaron Herrera (RSL) - Suspended: Red Card - Second Caution
- Feb. 27 - HOU vs RSL
Caution Accumulation Warnings
As of December 10, 2021
The following players are currently one caution away from suspension/fine:
- None