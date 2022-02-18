Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Summary

Notice of Suspension

As of February 18, 2021

Alan Franco (ATL) - Suspended: Red Card - Second Caution

  • Feb. 27 - ATL vs SKC

Franco Escobar (LAFC) - Suspended: Red Card + Inappropriate Interaction with Non-Player (Disciplinary Committee or League Office Decision)

  • Feb. 26 - LAFC vs COL
  • Mar. 6 - LAFC vs POR

Rudy Camacho (MTL) - Suspended: Red Card - Serious Foul Play

  • Feb. 27 - ORL vs MTL

Aaron Herrera (RSL) - Suspended: Red Card - Second Caution

  • Feb. 27 - HOU vs RSL

Caution Accumulation Warnings

As of December 10, 2021

The following players are currently one caution away from suspension/fine:

  • None
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Related Stories

NYCFC's Taty Castellanos fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee 
Portland's appeal of Dairon Asprilla red card denied by Independent Review Panel
Portland, Minnesota fined after Round One of Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs
More News
More News
LAFC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry
Transfer Tracker

LAFC sign Canada national team defender Doneil Henry
Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora out following knee surgery

Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora out following knee surgery
Josef Martinez talks Atlanta United in 2022: "100 goals? I want to reach 200 goals"
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Josef Martinez talks Atlanta United in 2022: "100 goals? I want to reach 200 goals"
Sporting Kansas City unveil 2022 State Line 3.0 kit

Sporting Kansas City unveil 2022 State Line 3.0 kit
Real Salt Lake sign free-agent defender Johan Kappelhof
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign free-agent defender Johan Kappelhof
CF Montréal sign MLS great Kei Kamara through 2022 season
Transfer Tracker

CF Montréal sign MLS great Kei Kamara through 2022 season
More News
Video
Video
Ezra Hendrickson on inspiring more minority coaches: "Hopefully I can do that" 
3:25

Ezra Hendrickson on inspiring more minority coaches: "Hopefully I can do that" 
Robin Fraser on the importance of MLS' new diversity hiring imitative
3:25

Robin Fraser on the importance of MLS' new diversity hiring imitative
Inter Miami CF Season Preview
10:40

Inter Miami CF Season Preview
Toronto FC Season Preview
13:41

Toronto FC Season Preview
More Video