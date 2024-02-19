The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff:  Final 2024 season preview updates

J. Sam Jones

What you need to know

Previews and predictions are here

You can take a look at the expert’s predictions and the 2024 season preview guide now. Happy opening week, y’all.

More new kits:

New York Red Bulls acquire Gjengaar from Odds BK

The New York Red Bulls have acquired winger Dennis Gjengaar from Norwegian top-flight side Odds BK. The 19-year-old Norwegian youth international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot.

Inter Miami loan Rodríguez to Millonarios FC

Inter Miami CF have loaned winger Emerson Rodríguez to Colombian top-flight side Millonarios FC. The deal for the 23-year-old Colombian, originally acquired by Miami in 2022 from Millonarios FC, is through June 2024 with a purchase option.

Bruin retires after 13-year MLS career

After a distinguished 13-year MLS career, Will Bruin is hanging 'em up. The former Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC and Seattle Sounders FC striker announced his retirement via social media on Friday – suggesting his time around the sport will continue.

Daily Kickoff Previews: Roster updates

We’ve spent the last two weeks previewing all 29 teams over 10 days in as Daily Kickoff a style as we can. But, as expected, there have been changes since then. A few teams have made major moves that might make us rethink our preseason opinion. Let’s talk it out.

Chicago keep making moves

Even after Chicago spent a reported $12 million to bring in Gent striker Hugo Cuypers, we weren’t particularly kind to the Fire in our preview. Franky, we aren’t going to start now. They have a long way to go to earn back trust after the last 13 years or so. 

But what we will do is concede that we’re officially intrigued. Chicago made two moves after our preview that have us wondering if the playoff drought will end this year.

Last week, they completed a long-rumored move to bring in midfielder Kellyn Acosta via free agency. Acosta has been successful at every MLS team he’s played for and should immediately improve Chicago’s midfield. He’s also won two Supporters’ Shields in his MLS career, won MLS Cup with LAFC in 2022 and, most impressively, helped push Colorado to the top of the West in 2021. He just wins. And he knows how to win in MLS. If you bring him in, you automatically raise your floor. 

The Fire also set themselves up to raise their ceiling, though. Chicago mutually parted ways with Designated Player Jairo Torres and opened up a DP spot. Torres’ MLS career can comfortably be counted among the most disappointing in the history of the DP rule. After arriving for a reported $6 million fee in 2022, the winger scored as many goals as you and I have during his 36 appearances with Chicago. 

Now, Chicago can go out and potentially bring in a high-level DP that elevates their attack even further. There’s not much time to do that before the season starts, but waiting until summer to assess their needs before making that signing could be the right move here. With Acosta in the fold, they might be set up to add that DP just in time for a playoff push.

Inter Miami take another step back

While we’ve all marveled at the moves Inter Miami have been able to make over the last two windows, there’s been a subcurrent beneath it all that’s basically amounted to “Uhhhh hey how is any of this legal?”

MLS roster rules are tough to grasp, and you never know for sure exactly what resources a team has at their disposal thanks to the unknown amounts of allocation money each team holds. Until you hear otherwise, you generally just have to assume everything is on the up and up. In this case, everything is on the up and up, but the Herons have redlined their roster build to its limit. To become roster compliant before Wednesday’s opener against RSL, they’ve had to remove a couple of players from their roster.

They sent out U22 winger Emerson Rodriguez to Colombian top-flight side Millonarios FC. They are reportedly finalizing a deal to send midfielder Gregore to Brazilian club Botafogo for around $2.8 million. And, maybe most importantly, it’s been reported that their rumored move for young Argentina star Federico Redondo may fall through. It’s not clear the exact reason why at this point, and there’s every chance it will still get over the line, but dealing with roster compliance issues can’t be helping.

We’ve talked multiple times this offseason about Inter Miami needing depth and health to reach their ceiling. That’s especially true for their place in the league standings. Pushing all your talent in for a knockout tournament is one thing. Surviving a 34-game MLS season is another. After likely losing U22 winger Facundo Farías for the season and midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi for the opening months, we already had reason to worry. Right now, it seems like there could be even more reason for concern.

New York add a U22

Our last new notable move came over the weekend when the Red Bulls acquired winger Dennis Gjengaar from Norwegian top-flight side Odds BK. He’s young and we don’t know if he’ll translate to MLS, but it’s an additional weapon for a New York side that desperately needed additional weapons last season. With fellow winger Lewis Morgan coming back from injury, this feels like a smart move to bring in depth and support for a potential position of need.

Other Things

Houston Dynamo acquire Segal from New York City FC: Houston Dynamo FC have acquired striker Gabriel Segal from New York City FC. In exchange for the 22-year-old former US youth international, NYCFC received a third-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and maintain a sell-on fee.

Chicago Fire transfer Przybyłko to FC Lugano: Chicago Fire FC have transferred striker Kacper Przybyłko to Swiss Super League side FC Lugano, the club announced Friday. The move ends a half-decade spell in MLS for the 30-year-old former Poland youth international. He departs with 44g/17a in 133 matches split across the Philadelphia Union and Chicago.

The Reading Rainbow
Full Time

Good luck out there. Take a chance from distance.

J. Sam Jones -
@J_SamJones
Houston Dynamo sign Coco Carrasquilla to new contract
Houston Dynamo sign Coco Carrasquilla to new contract
New York City FC sign Serbian striker Jovan Mijatović 
New York City FC sign Serbian striker Jovan Mijatović 
Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake

Lionel Messi: How to watch, stream Inter Miami vs. Real Salt Lake
Lionel Messi: 5 key dates for Inter Miami, Argentina star in 2024

Lionel Messi: 5 key dates for Inter Miami, Argentina star in 2024
