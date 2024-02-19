Your Monday Kickoff:  Final 2024 season preview updates

After a distinguished 13-year MLS career, Will Bruin is hanging 'em up. The former Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC and Seattle Sounders FC striker announced his retirement via social media on Friday – suggesting his time around the sport will continue.

Inter Miami CF have loaned winger Emerson Rodríguez to Colombian top-flight side Millonarios FC. The deal for the 23-year-old Colombian, originally acquired by Miami in 2022 from Millonarios FC, is through June 2024 with a purchase option.

The New York Red Bulls have acquired winger Dennis Gjengaar from Norwegian top-flight side Odds BK. The 19-year-old Norwegian youth international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot.

We’ve spent the last two weeks previewing all 29 teams over 10 days in as Daily Kickoff a style as we can. But, as expected, there have been changes since then. A few teams have made major moves that might make us rethink our preseason opinion. Let’s talk it out.

Even after Chicago spent a reported $12 million to bring in Gent striker Hugo Cuypers, we weren’t particularly kind to the Fire in our preview. Franky, we aren’t going to start now. They have a long way to go to earn back trust after the last 13 years or so.

But what we will do is concede that we’re officially intrigued. Chicago made two moves after our preview that have us wondering if the playoff drought will end this year.

Last week, they completed a long-rumored move to bring in midfielder Kellyn Acosta via free agency. Acosta has been successful at every MLS team he’s played for and should immediately improve Chicago’s midfield. He’s also won two Supporters’ Shields in his MLS career, won MLS Cup with LAFC in 2022 and, most impressively, helped push Colorado to the top of the West in 2021. He just wins. And he knows how to win in MLS. If you bring him in, you automatically raise your floor.

The Fire also set themselves up to raise their ceiling, though. Chicago mutually parted ways with Designated Player Jairo Torres and opened up a DP spot. Torres’ MLS career can comfortably be counted among the most disappointing in the history of the DP rule. After arriving for a reported $6 million fee in 2022, the winger scored as many goals as you and I have during his 36 appearances with Chicago.