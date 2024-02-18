Jerseys

Atlanta United unveil 2024 The Resurgens Kit

Atlanta United have unveiled their secondary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, The Resurgens Kit by adidas.

The story of Atlanta's resilience transcends. The ability to overcome the pain of loss, rebuild, reimagine and come back better than before embodies the city's collective spirit.

“Always Rising” nods to Atlanta’s historic past, while defining that undeniable spirit that lives on today.

