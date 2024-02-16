Chicago Fire transfer Kacper Przybyłko to FC Lugano 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Chicago Fire FC have transferred striker Kacper Przybyłko to Swiss Super League side FC Lugano, the club announced Friday.

The move ends a half-decade spell for the 30-year-old former Poland youth international in MLS. He departs with 44g/17a in 133 matches split across the Philadelphia Union and Chicago.

"Kacper will be an important addition for our partner club FC Lugano," Chicago sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.

"It’s no secret that we have been planning to move Kacper prior to the start of the 2024 season. This transfer will provide additional reinforcements for FC Lugano while also providing Kacper with an opportunity to play in a competitive European league."

In Chicago, Przybyłko fell down the depth chart after they acquired club-record signing Hugo Cuypers this offseason (reported $12 million base fee). MLS veteran Tom Barlow also arrived via a trade, while Greek youth international Georgios Koutsias remains from their 2023 squad.

FC Lugano and Chicago share an owner in Joe Mansueto. That's led to consistent player movement between the clubs in recent years.