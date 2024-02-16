Colorado Rapids unveil 2024 One Flag Kit

The Colorado Rapids have unveiled their primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the One Flag Kit by adidas.
The Rocky Mountain region knows it takes a village to support the next generation, and the Rapids are putting a stake in the ground: raising their flag in support of access to soccer for young people.
One at a time. One player. One training session. One pitch. One pair of boots. One community. One flag. Proud to raise the Burgundy & Blue for Colorado.
MLS is Back on February 21!