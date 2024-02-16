Jerseys

FC Cincinnati unveil 2024 The Canvas Kit

FC Cincinnati have unveiled their secondary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, The Canvas Kit by adidas.

The concept of the FC Cincinnati Canvas Kit 2024 is to strengthen bonds around the city and promote community engagement.

The kit reflects the club's commitment to promoting Cincinnati's local artists. Its tagline, "Make Your Mark," emphasizes creative freedom, self-expression and storytelling.

