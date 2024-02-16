LA Galaxy unveil 2024 Angeleno Kit

The LA Galaxy have unveiled their primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Angeleno Kit by adidas.

The Angeleno Kit was born from the fan sentiment to bring back the iconic sash, one of the LA Galaxy's original trademarks and a globally recognized, foundational design element.

Inspired by those who know and love LA, the jersey embodies a future-forward theme and is a tribute to a city born of innovation. The sash is a reimagined modern take on negative space. Addition by subtraction.