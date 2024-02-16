Jerseys

LA Galaxy unveil 2024 Angeleno Kit

MLSsoccer staff

The LA Galaxy have unveiled their primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Angeleno Kit by adidas.

The Angeleno Kit was born from the fan sentiment to bring back the iconic sash, one of the LA Galaxy's original trademarks and a globally recognized, foundational design element.

Inspired by those who know and love LA, the jersey embodies a future-forward theme and is a tribute to a city born of innovation. The sash is a reimagined modern take on negative space. Addition by subtraction.

Los Angeles Script – the handwritten script of Los Angeles, is a sign-off from the Angelinos who crafted this jersey.

ADIDAS_MLS_08_LA_GALAXY_01_5083

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
Jerseys LA Galaxy
