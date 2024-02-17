San Jose Earthquakes unveil 2024 The 50 Kit

The San Jose Earthquakes have unveiled their secondary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, The 50 Kit by adidas.
2024 is the Earthquakes' 50th anniversary, making them one of the oldest clubs in the United States. The 50 Kit is a celebration of their founding and a thank you to the first generation of pioneers who built it from the ground up, an homage to their NASL era.
