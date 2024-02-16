Houston Dynamo acquire Gabriel Segal from New York City FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

HOU receive: Gabriel Segal

Gabriel Segal NYC receive: 2025 SuperDraft pick, sell-on %

In exchange for the 22-year-old former US youth international, NYCFC receive a third-round pick in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft and maintain a sell-on fee.

"Gabe is a dynamic striker that will give our team additional depth as we navigate one of the busiest campaigns in club history," Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said in a release. "He has demonstrated promise in his young career, and we look forward to his continued development in Houston."

Segal scored two goals in 10 appearances (four starts) with the Cityzens last season before being loaned out to Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Tel Aviv FC. He began his professional career in Germany with FC Köln.

Segal offers depth to Houston's attacking corps after the offseason departures of Corey Baird and Thorleifur Úlfarsson. The club's main returning striker is Designated Player Sebastián Ferreira, who spent part of last season on loan at Vasco da Gama (Brazil's Serie A).