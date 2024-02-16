Jerseys

Minnesota United FC unveil 2024 Starry Night Kit

MLSsoccer staff

Minnesota United FC have unveiled their new primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, the Starry Night Kit by adidas.

The broad Starry Night theme evokes the majestic panorama of the Minnesota night sky. The kit presents a fresh take on a black look, deepening the club's connection with their primary color and reflecting the breathtaking, boundless glory of the North Star State.

The interior collar nods to the loon as a highlight for longtime supporters.

