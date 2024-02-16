Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami loan Emerson Rodríguez to Millonarios FC

Inter Miami CF have loaned winger Emerson Rodríguez to Colombian top-flight side Millonarios FC, the club announced Friday.

The deal for the 23-year-old Colombian, originally acquired by Miami in 2022 from Millonarios FC, is through June 2024 with a purchase option.

Rodríguez, who has two goals in 22 appearances with Miami, spent last year on loan at Liga MX club Santos Laguna. A U22 Initiative signing, he departs once again as the club looks to become roster-compliant.

The Lionel Messi-led Herons begin the 2024 MLS regular season with a standalone Feb. 21 home match vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

