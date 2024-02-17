Jerseys

Nashville SC unveil 2024 The 615 Kit

Nashville SC have unveiled their primary jersey for the 2024 MLS season, The 615 Kit by adidas.

Nashville galvanized their community with record-breaking attendances, multiple Audi MLS Cup Playoffs runs and the largest soccer-specific stadium in the US and Canada.

They are unapologetically proud of who they are and their team. The 615 Kit celebrates both the individuality of Nashville fans and the city they all call home.

