Will Bruin retires after 13-year MLS career

After a distinguished 13-year MLS career, Will Bruin is hanging 'em up.

The former Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC and Seattle Sounders FC striker announced his retirement via social media on Friday – suggesting his time around the sport will continue.

"When I started this journey, I never thought I'd play 13 professional years," Bruin wrote. "I have come across so many great people throughout my career – teammates, coaching staff, support staff, front office and so many others behind the scenes.