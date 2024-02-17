Will Bruin retires after 13-year MLS career

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Retirement
After a distinguished 13-year MLS career, Will Bruin is hanging 'em up.
The former Austin FC, Houston Dynamo FC and Seattle Sounders FC striker announced his retirement via social media on Friday – suggesting his time around the sport will continue.
"When I started this journey, I never thought I'd play 13 professional years," Bruin wrote. "I have come across so many great people throughout my career – teammates, coaching staff, support staff, front office and so many others behind the scenes.
"… Soccer has given my family and I so much and I am excited to give back to the game in whatever comes next."
Bruin, after starring at Indiana University, entered the league as the No. 11 pick (first round) in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft. He proceeded to record 80 goals and 34 assists in 329 career matches, plus helped Seattle lift MLS Cup (2019) and Concacaf Champions Cup (2022) titles.
Bruin, a 34-year-old St. Louis native, also earned two US men's national team caps in 2013.
