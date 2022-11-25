Your Friday Kickoff: Why you should care about Orlando City’s latest move

Orlando City SC have re-signed Mauricio Pereyra through the 2024 MLS season , the club announced Wednesday. The Uruguayan midfielder was out of contract. The move was completed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), opening a Designated Player spot for the Lions to use this offseason. Their remaining DPs are striker Ercan Kara and winger Facundo Torres, who is at the World Cup with Uruguay. Since signing with Orlando late in 2019, Pereyra has four goals and 33 assists in 83 matches. He’s helped them qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for three years running (2020-22).

A missed penalty and a first-half concession spoiled a statistically dominant performance by the Canadian men's national team, as Les Rouges fell 1-0 to Belgium in their Group F opener on Wednesday – the country's first World Cup appearance in 36 years. Canada were all over Belgium throughout the first half, but allowed a 44th-minute goal from Michy Batshuayi and couldn’t find an equalizer the rest of the way.

Black Friday brings about Group B’s marquee game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as the US men’s national team will face England in a charged, history-filled affair. You can watch at 2 pm ET on FOX and Telemundo.

A short Small-Sided for you today while everyone tries to drag themselves out of a food coma or even something a little stronger than that.

The Lions made a great move here. It would have been a tough blow to lose Mauricio Pereyra’s creativity in the middle of the field and an even tougher challenge to replace it. Now they get to hold onto a player who’s averaged an assist almost every two games since arriving to MLS, and they’ll be getting that kind of production from a TAM player. The list of TAM guys throughout the league with Pereyra’s chance-creation ability is very, very short.

Now Orlando have an open DP spot and a chance to either add a DP-caliber winger to join DPs Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara up top, or they could get even another creative force in midfield. They obviously have a lot of freedom here and getting this move right could reignite an Orlando attack that bludgeoned you to death with dull instruments if it got the chance this past season, far more than it carved you up.