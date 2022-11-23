Orlando City open DP spot with new Mauricio Pereyra deal

Pereyra, who turns 33 in March, served as Orlando’s captain during the 2022 season as they won the US Open Cup . That first-ever MLS-era trophy booked the Lions a Concacaf Champions League spot for the upcoming year.

The move was completed using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM), opening a Designated Player spot for the Lions to use this offseason. Their remaining DPs are striker Ercan Kara and winger Facundo Torres , who is at the World Cup with Uruguay.

Orlando City SC have re-signed Mauricio Pereyra through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday. The Uruguayan midfielder was out of contract.

“Mauricio has been our leader both on and off the field since he joined the club and he did a fantastic job as captain for us last year,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.

“The example he sets with his professionalism and what he means to our group cannot be overstated. We’re so happy to have Mauricio back with us for the next couple of seasons.”

Since signing with Orlando late in 2019, Pereyra has four goals and 33 assists in 83 matches. He’s helped them qualify for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for three years running (2020-22) since arriving from Russian Premier League side FC Krasnodar.