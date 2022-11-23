Who starts? USMNT lineup prediction for World Cup game vs. England

Black Friday has a new meaning this year! The game everyone had circled on their Group B calendar, USA vs. England, is finally upon us at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo).

Here’s how I see Gregg Berhalter’s team lining up, where a point goes a long way for next Tuesday’s Group B closer against Iran. Knockout round places are on the line.

My formation and player selection were spot-on for the 1-1 Wales draw (except for the striker spot), but now I expect the tactics of this 4-3-3 system to be slightly altered.

The underdog role will be in full effect due to the mighty Three Lions dismantling the Iranians 6-2 in the group’s first game. This is the ultimate test for the USMNT against one of the World Cup favorites.

Midfield shake-up

Against England, the US should play with two holding midfielders – Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah – and with Brenden Aaronson as the sole attacking midfielder to provide balance and protection in front of our back four.

This means it’s Weston McKennie to the bench, able to sub on later. He didn’t look at his best in the attacking phase of the Wales game and is carrying a yellow card. If the Juventus man is 100% fit and sharp, then he is starting without hesitation. But with the amount of running and high-intensity defending needed in this match, it makes sense to give Weston more time to be ready for Iran. Set pieces will also be key against Iran; England already exposed that weakness and Weston’s great in the air.

With Aaronson playing as a lone attacking midfielder, as a traditional No. 10, that puts Musah and Adams in a double pivot. Yunus is not known for his defensive qualities, but he can start lower and dribble out of pressure. He’s quick to provide cover, plus his ability to drive forward with the ball past defenders could make him lethal in transition.

Weah at the No. 9

I’m in favor of seeing Tim Weah get a chance at the striker position. He has exhibited strength, speed and intelligent runs. First, the run on his goal (from outside to in) and his timing … simply fantastic. The finish vs. Wales was composed and smart, as if he has played the position for years at this level.

Against an English team that plays a high line and often leaves their center backs in 1-v-1 situations, I like the idea of Weah playing off the shoulder of Harry Maguire, Eric Dier or John Stones with his pace. The threat to get in behind may create more space for the midfielders underneath to operate in.