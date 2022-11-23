USMNT vs. England: Remembering "special moment" at 2010 World Cup

He thought about the journey to South Africa, the sacrifices his parents and he made to get him on that bus, the anxiety of a first World Cup experience, the realization that his World Cup debut was coming against England.

But this was his first FIFA World Cup experience and Clark’s mind was racing as he dealt with a whirlwind of emotions.

He was named an MLS All-Star for three consecutive years and MLS Best XI once before making a move to Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Bundesliga.

The US men’s national team were en route to their 2010 World Cup opener against mighty England. At 27 years old, Clark had a solid career to that point, winning a Supporters’ Shield with the San Jose Earthquakes and a pair of MLS Cups with Houston Dynamo FC .

“With everything going, I was trying to remember exactly your tactical approach and what the coaches want from you and your player responsibilities on the field,” Clark, a midfield starter, told MLSsoccer.com . “So it's a lot to take in, especially for me, a first-time player in the World Cup.”

“It was the first game of the World Cup. It was against, theoretically, the best team in the group,” said Feilhaber, who's now the head coach of Sporting Kansas City II in MLS NEXT Pro . “So for us, it was just about getting a good start and obviously competing, but getting something out of the game.”

Four years earlier in Germany, the US opened the World Cup with a 3-0 loss to the Czech Republic. They finished last in Group E.

The greater motivation, though, came from knowing a result in the opening match of the World Cup is paramount to escaping the group stage.

“An English-speaking country that invented the sport, you always kind of know that English players and English coaches, they talk bad about or look down upon the American soccer fans and players,” Benny Feilhaber told MLSsoccer.com . “That was definitely something in the back of everybody's mind.”

No one expected the USMNT to compete with England, which reached the quarterfinals in both 2002 and 2006 – only further fueling Bradley’s side in the buildup.

The US were heavy underdogs. After all, this was England. At the World Cup. The Three Lions featured global superstars like Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard in the midfield and Wayne Rooney in attack. Every player in Fabio Capello’s squad competed in the Premier League.

The gameplan laid out by USMNT manager Bob Bradley, according to Clark, was “geared toward keeping a tight block, being together on the field, being hard to play against, being compact, trying to catch teams, especially good teams like that, on the counter attack.”

“When you're a kid that's the biggest stage, it’s what I dreamed about, trying to be in the World Cup,” said Dempsey, a Fulham forward at the time. “And to be there playing against England, the country that I was playing in as well, it was just a special moment.”

It wasn’t the greatest of Dempsey’s 57 goals for the USMNT, but it was one of his most memorable because of the stage. And it sealed their now-famous 1-1 draw, with neither team able to score in the second half.

The goal was Clint Dempsey’s fortuitous 40th-minute equalizer, spinning to free himself from Gerrard’s marking before bouncing his attempt from distance that caromed into the net off England goalkeeper Robert Green.

“Maybe if it’s something like a mistake or something lucky, we just need to get something so we can get back into this game,” he said. “I literally said that five minutes before the goal.”

Feilhaber knew the US needed a response, and while he’s unsure who sat next to him on the bench – he believes it might have been Stuart Holden – he vividly remembers what he said.

And then, almost as quickly as the World Cup had begun for the USMNT, they were in a 1-0 hole, courtesy of Gerrard's goal in the fourth minute. The Liverpool legend got a step on Clark before beating goalkeeper Tim Howard.

The mood in the US camp ahead of the World Cup was quiet confidence, a belief the plan Bradley laid out would yield the necessary results to reach the knockout stage.

"Divine intervention"

Dempsey shared his memories of that moment during a CBS Sports roundtable discussion with Green, former England defender Jamie Carragher and host Kate Abdo in September.

Green remembers the World Cup ball (adidas Jabulani) being difficult to read, especially on the bounce, though he didn’t offer that up as an excuse for his gaffe heard around the world.

“I could just feel my hand curving over because I was trying to keep the ball down. I didn’t, and then momentum carried it, took it over,” he said. “From that point on, it's kind of like, right, it's happened, refocus, get back on the game because there's only one thing worse, and that's do it again. So you have to get on and get on with the rest of the game.”

The goal was Dempsey’s second of four World Cup goals. And the nature of how he scored the goal made him think back to his sister Jennifer, who died from a brain aneurysm when she was just 16 years old in 1995.

“Really, throughout my whole career, that's the only situation that was kind of like divine intervention … there was something special there in terms of why that goal kind of went in,” the former Seattle Sounders FC and New England Revolution forward said.

As kids growing up in Nacogdoches, Texas, they talked about what would happen if one of them died and if the surviving sibling would want a message from the afterlife.