Belgium spoil Canada’s World Cup return behind Thibaut Courtois masterclass

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

A missed penalty and a first-half concession spoiled a statistically dominant performance for the Canadian men's national team, as Les Rouges fell 1-0 to Belgium in their Group F opener on Wednesday – the country's first World Cup appearance in 36 years.

Canada were all over Belgium throughout the first half at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar, earning a golden opportunity to take the lead just 10 minutes in; they won a penalty kick following Video Review for a handball on Belgium's Yannick Carrasco. But Alphonso Davies was thwarted from the spot by Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who dove to his right to deny the Bayern Munich star's spot-kick.

The missed opportunity ultimately haunted the Canadians, as Belgium jumped out in front just before halftime against the run of play. Michy Batshuayi notched the 44th-minute finish, getting on the end of a long-ball delivery from Toby Alderweireld and cashing a clinical strike past Canada goalkeeper Miljan Borjan.

That goal proved to be the game-winner, as Canada couldn't manage an equalizer and Belgium saw out the clean sheet via three saves from Courtois. Canada's closest chance to level came during an 80th-minute look from substitute Cyle Larin, whose header saved by the reigning Yashin Trophy winner.

Michy Batshuayi

Goals

  • 44' - BEL - Michy Batshuayi | WATCH

Next Up

  • CAN: Sunday, November 27 vs. Croatia | 11 am ET (FS1, Telemundo) | Group F
  • BEL: Sunday, November 27 vs. Morocco | 8 am ET (FS1, Telemundo) | Group F
