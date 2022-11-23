World Cup lessons from the past: How USMNT should approach England 

Now that the US men’s national team have gotten through their first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup , there isn’t much time to dwell on the result.

I was blessed to be able to play in four FIFA World Cups – 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 – and I have experienced every result in the first match. As you can expect, each win, loss or draw came with a different set of emotions going into the second match.

I know most people will say the first match is more important. But if you lose that first match and win the next two, you are going to the Round of 16 with six points, which is extremely difficult to do.

Win, lose or draw – in the USMNT’s case a 1-1 draw against Wales on Monday – you know you will be at it again just four days after. It is all about rest and preparation for the second match, which could ultimately be the one to send you home or qualify you for the next round. That’s why I think the second match is just as important, if not more than the first.

Fast forward to the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 where, in my opinion, we were placed in the group of death with Germany, Portugal and Ghana. Like in 2002, we won our first match against Ghana thanks to a phenomenal header by John Brooks off a corner in the 86th minute to give us a 2-1 win.

I had a decent start, but I did not have a good performance. My mentality was totally wrong and I didn’t even know it. I don’t think I was cocky, it was more me being naive in thinking I would perform as I did against Portugal. For this young USMNT in Qatar, focus is the key.

I was so happy I was not even thinking about the next match against South Korea. I was an inexperienced 20-year-old and I just thought every match was going to go like the first one. Little did I know the match against South Korea was going to be the most difficult of all the World Cup matches I ever played.

In South Korea/Japan in 2002, we were heavily the underdogs against the golden generation of Portugal, who had the likes of Luis Figo and Rui Costa, just to name a few. It was a hard-fought 3-2 result and after winning that match, I was exhausted, both mentally and physically. I can remember back in the locker room after the match, we all wanted to celebrate as if we had just won the World Cup. I know I did.

And as a group, man, you feel on top of the world. You just got three points in your first match at a World Cup. That’s something Gareth Bale and Wales took from this group in 2022.

My level of confidence and mentality after both wins in 2002 and 2014 going into the second match were different. A lot of that had to do with my age, but the other part is taking it upon yourself to understand the situation you are in and using those feelings as fuel to help get the next result.

This time, my mindset was completely different going into that second match. I was a veteran in the group and felt confident, but not naive. I think a lot of my emotions and confidence going into that second match were because of how we won.

Dealing with disappointment

When I look back at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, I can clearly remember going into the second match against Italy after an unforgettable night… and I do not mean that in a good way. You are not going to remember every single match you have ever played, but you will if it was either really bad or really good.

This was bad.

We were simply embarrassed and outplayed by a very good Czech Republic squad led by Pavel Nedved and Jan Koller. We lost 3-0.

You literally feel the weight of letting the whole country down. It almost drains you. It’s not just a regular loss or one where you can just say, "on to the next one." It is much deeper than that.

Most of the talk going into the second match against Italy was that, more than anything, we must stick together.