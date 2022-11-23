What every MLS club should be thankful for this Thanksgiving

They were first in the West in 2021. They missed the playoffs in 2022. They did both, for all intents and purposes, without a Designated Player. There is always a path into the playoffs in this league if you have competent management. The Rapids aren’t going to spend their way out of a disappointing 2022. They’ve got to find winning margins where others might not. We know they can do it, and we know MLS has rewarded those efforts in the past.