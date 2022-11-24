Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC transfer Jordy Alcívar to Independiente Del Valle of Ecuador

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Charlotte FC - logo - generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Charlotte FC have sold Ecuadorian midfielder Jordy Alcívar to Independiente Del Valle on a permanent transfer, the club announced Thursday.

The 23-year-old returns to his native country after one season in Major League Soccer with the 2022 expansion side. Charlotte didn't disclose the fee received for the deal but did reveal they're entitled to a percentage of any future sale of the player.

The maneuver also opens up an international slot on the team's roster.

“Everyone at the club thanks Jordy for his time at Charlotte FC and wishes him the best throughout the rest of his career,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in an official statement.

“This move gives us added roster flexibility as we approach the winter transfer window to improve our squad ahead of the 2023 season.”

Alcívar, a product of L.D.U. Quito who has one senior cap with Ecuador, made 20 appearances with Charlotte last season, 10 of them starts. He contributed one assist and a lone goal - an Olimpico versus Atlanta United in April that was an MLS AT&T Goal of the Year finalist.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Charlotte FC Jordy Alcívar

Related Stories

DC United sign free agent goalkeeper Tyler Miller
Houston Dynamo FC sign free agent Andrew Tarbell as goalkeeping depth
Orlando City open DP spot with new Mauricio Pereyra deal
More News
More News
"They can't win": MLS's England community braces for USA World Cup game

"They can't win": MLS's England community braces for USA World Cup game
Charlotte FC transfer Jordy Alcívar to Independiente Del Valle of Ecuador
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC transfer Jordy Alcívar to Independiente Del Valle of Ecuador
Gio Reyna "available," but Gregg Berhalter tight-lipped about USMNT lineup vs. England
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Gio Reyna "available," but Gregg Berhalter tight-lipped about USMNT lineup vs. England
USA vs. England: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup Group B game

USA vs. England: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup Group B game
World Cup: Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri guides Switzerland's win over Cameroon 

World Cup: Chicago Fire’s Xherdan Shaqiri guides Switzerland's win over Cameroon 
Canada prove "fearless" in World Cup return, push Belgium to brink

Canada prove "fearless" in World Cup return, push Belgium to brink
More News
Video
Video
O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
22:27

O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
10:45

Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
1:20:59

Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
The World Cup has Arrived | Club & Country Today
58:43

The World Cup has Arrived | Club & Country Today
More Video