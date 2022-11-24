Charlotte FC transfer Jordy Alcívar to Independiente Del Valle of Ecuador

The 23-year-old returns to his native country after one season in Major League Soccer with the 2022 expansion side. Charlotte didn't disclose the fee received for the deal but did reveal they're entitled to a percentage of any future sale of the player.

Charlotte FC have sold Ecuadorian midfielder Jordy Alcívar to Independiente Del Valle on a permanent transfer, the club announced Thursday.

Thank you, @JordyAlcivar5 💙 Jordy Alcívar has joined @IDV_EC on a permanent transfer. https://t.co/fbQn0Jod7v

The maneuver also opens up an international slot on the team's roster.

“Everyone at the club thanks Jordy for his time at Charlotte FC and wishes him the best throughout the rest of his career,” sporting director Zoran Krneta said in an official statement.

“This move gives us added roster flexibility as we approach the winter transfer window to improve our squad ahead of the 2023 season.”

Alcívar, a product of L.D.U. Quito who has one senior cap with Ecuador, made 20 appearances with Charlotte last season, 10 of them starts. He contributed one assist and a lone goal - an Olimpico versus Atlanta United in April that was an MLS AT&T Goal of the Year finalist.