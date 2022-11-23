DC United sign free agent goalkeeper Tyler Miller

“We are getting a proven MLS goalkeeper who has seven years of experience in this league,” said D.C. United's president of soccer operations, Dave Kasper in a statement. “He’s a great shot stopper and leader who also has the ability to play with his feet out of the back. We’re excited to add Tyler to our roster ahead of 2023 and add an important piece to our goalkeeper core.”

Miller joins the Black-and-Red on a two year contract through 2024 after spending the last three years with Minnesota United .

D.C. United become Miller's fourth club in MLS after he was drafted by the Seattle Sounders FC 33rd overall in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft out of Northwestern University. He played three years in the Sounders organization, one with Seattle Sounders 2 in the USL Championship and two as a backup for Stefan Frei on the first team.

In 2018, Miller joined LAFC and became their de facto starter for two seasons, earning 19 clean sheets in 61 regular season appearances and helping the Black-and-Gold win the 2019 Supporters' Shield.

The 6-foot-4 shot stopper was a consistent starter in 2021, his second of four seasons with Minnesota United, most recently backing up Dayne St. Clair during the 2022 campaign.

Over his seven-year MLS career, Miller has made 317 saves.

He is D.C. United's second goalkeeper signing this offseason, with the club inking Luis Zamudio to a first-team deal from their USL Championship affiliate Loudoun United FC in October. The club also signed free agent defender Pedro Santos and acquired defender Derrick Williams in a trade with the LA Galaxy this offseason.