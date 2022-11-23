Canada prove "fearless" in World Cup return, push Belgium to brink

“Just having that ruthlessness,” Herdman said when asked about the subject in his post-match press conference. “I thought that, at times, it was one pass too many around the box. We talked about pulling the trigger, which was one of the learnings from Uruguay [in September], and they were brilliant against Japan.”

The next lesson is to put world-class opponents to the sword when they aren’t quite on their game.

This team has learned plenty of valuable lessons over the past 20 months, from learning to adjust mentally and tactically in big games to overcoming adversity. It’s how they topped Concacaf, after all.

But it’s Belgium who walked out of their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener as the 1-0 victors and on top of Group F. Canada, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom after Morocco and Croatia’s 0-0 draw earlier in the day.

Canada heavily outshot Belgium Wednesday at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium and at times put the world’s No. 2-ranked team under the cosh. The expected goals were heavily in the Canadians’ favor. Tactically, John Herdman’s squad was nearly flawless.

But when one side wins, it’s usually separated by ruthlessness in front of goal. It’s a simple, yet true statement.

Two teams with 11 players each kick the ball around for 90 minutes and stoppage time. Often one team wins. Occasionally, they will draw.

🇧🇪 1-0 🇨🇦 🇨🇦 Canada's 2.6 xG are the fourth-most by a team in a World Cup loss since 1966. 🇩🇪 No. 1 was Germany earlier today. 🇧🇷 No. 2 was Brazil in the 2018 quarters, also vs Belgium. pic.twitter.com/HYoHgNqhoU

Red Devils struggle for response

Belgium were frazzled in the early going. Canada’s relentless pressing and quick play led to 22 shots on the night. Eighteen of those were in the box. Jonathan David (7) nearly outshot the entire Belgian squad (9).

“We came into that game with a couple of goals,” Herdman explained. “The first goal was to play fearlessly, and the other goal was to entertain.

“I'm not going to criticize [the players] because when you outshoot Belgium 22-9 on the night, and it’s 27 crosses, I can’t complain too much,” the coach continued. “Sometimes it’s your night; sometimes it’s not your night.”

The Davies decision

Within 10 minutes, Canada’s rapid movement had led to a penalty after Video Review adjudged Yannick Carrasco to have handled the ball off Tajon Buchanan’s shot.

Then, in a decision that will likely be debated across Canada for years to come, Alphonso Davies stepped up to take the penalty and possibly score the men’s national team’s first-ever World Cup goal.

Ultimately, Davies’ shot was hit too close to Thibaut Courtois, who managed to drop down quickly enough to parry the ball. The Bayern Munich star was denied by Real Madrid’s top-end goalkeeper.

“It was a big moment,” Herdman said of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC product. “We were waiting to get that first goal and I’m proud of [Davies]. He picked the ball up and you want any player to do that. You’re carrying the weight of a nation. Thirty-six years of waiting, longer than 36 years. Really proud that he picked the ball up; it takes a special character.”

Normally, the decision is left to the players, as Lucas Cavallini attempted a penalty in Canada’s 2-1 friendly victory over Japan on Nov. 17 in exchange for allowing Jonathan David to complete a hat trick from the spot versus Suriname in World Cup Qualifying from June 2021.