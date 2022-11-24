USMNT vow to show England "what we're capable of" at World Cup

Friday’s Group B fixture with England (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo) is not just a duel with one of the tournament’s favorites, and massively important in points terms for the US men’s national team, who can markedly boost their prospects of qualification for the knockout stages with a win or draw.

Premier League passion

The nation that long ago counted the US as one more territory in its global empire and still maintains close political and economic ties dubbed “The Special Relationship” has also been something of a colonizer in the soccer sense. Millions of North Americans have embraced its top flight; conversely, myriad coaches and players have headed west across the Atlantic to proselytize for the beautiful game over the decades.

“In America, you see a lot of young players tuning into a lot of the Premier League games. They’re on in the mornings, they’re easy to tune into,” explained USMNT captain and Leeds United standout Tyler Adams to a room full of reporters from around the world in Thursday’s matchday-1 press conference. “You saw a lot of quality players on the pitch at the same time, no matter which team was playing in the Premier League.

“So for me, it was always a dream of mine. I remember telling my mom at a young age that I wanted to play in England. The culture is not too far off of what America has to offer, so definitely that transition has been obviously a lot easier than playing in Germany [at RB Leipzig]. But there's something special about the Premier League. Always has been and I think there always will be.”