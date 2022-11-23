USA vs. England: 3 reasons soccer could prevail over football in the World Cup

The big Group B match for the US men’s national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost here. It’s USA vs. England. Soccer vs. Football. David vs. Goliath.

For US fans, Monday’s 1-1 result against Wales left a sour taste (thanks, Gareth Bale 🙄), while England’s 6-2 thrashing of Iran left a ton of worry. To say the USMNT are coming into this game as an underdog would be very much an understatement.

Still, there are reasons to believe the US can pull off a good result. The first half against Wales was encouraging and Gregg Berhalter’s men, while young, are talented. Also, crazier things have happened at this World Cup – just ask the Germans… or Lionel Messi. (Too soon? Feels like it’s too soon.)