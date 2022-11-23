USA vs. England: 3 reasons soccer could prevail over football in the World Cup

By Edgar Acero @ManoloAcero

soccer-article-nov23-3

The big Group B match for the US men’s national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is almost here. It’s USA vs. England. Soccer vs. Football. David vs. Goliath.

For US fans, Monday’s 1-1 result against Wales left a sour taste (thanks, Gareth Bale 🙄), while England’s 6-2 thrashing of Iran left a ton of worry. To say the USMNT are coming into this game as an underdog would be very much an understatement.

Still, there are reasons to believe the US can pull off a good result. The first half against Wales was encouraging and Gregg Berhalter’s men, while young, are talented. Also, crazier things have happened at this World Cup – just ask the Germans… or Lionel Messi. (Too soon? Feels like it’s too soon.)

So, US fans, feel free to tune into Friday’s match (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo) trusting that the Three Lions can be tamed at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium. But since it’s tough to go on vibes alone, we've made a list of semi-reasonable arguments for keeping the faith.

Here are three reasons to believe soccer may just prevail over football this time around.

1
USA hold the edge over England in World Cup play

That’s right. England have never beaten the United States in the World Cup. And okay, they’ve only met twice, but the Stars and Stripes walked away with precious points both times.

The USMNT beat England 1-0 at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil. More recently, they earned a 1-1 draw at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa via a gift of a blunder from English goalkeeper Robert Green.

2
The US have EPL insider information

Talk about playing behind enemy lines. From the goalkeeper to the attacking line, the USMNT have six players – Matt Turner (Arsenal), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee “Jedi” Robinson (Fulham), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United) and Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) – currently playing in the English Premier League.

These stars are tested (some more than others) in England's toughest competition every week and will know their opponent well – all but one of the Three Lions (Jude Bellingham at Dortmund) play in the EPL. If that’s not enough, Leeds United’s American manager Jesse Marsch is just a phone call away. He’ll know what to do.

USMNTJT061022527
(L to R) Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson all play in the Premier League
3
Harry Maguire

Ok sure, he looked pretty good against Iran until he came off in the 70th minute as a precaution. Still, we’ve all seen what he’s capable of doing for the opposition at Manchester United. The US need that Harry Maguire on Friday.

Looking forward to Friday as well, Harry.

World Cup US Men's National Team England

Related Stories

Who starts? USMNT lineup prediction for World Cup game vs. England
USMNT vs. England: Remembering "special moment" at 2010 World Cup
World Cup lessons from the past: How USMNT should approach England 
More News
More News
Canada prove "fearless" in World Cup return, push Belgium to brink

Canada prove "fearless" in World Cup return, push Belgium to brink
World Cup clinching scenarios: How Canada can reach the Round of 16

World Cup clinching scenarios: How Canada can reach the Round of 16
World Cup Player Ratings: Canada show they belong in defeat to Belgium

World Cup Player Ratings: Canada show they belong in defeat to Belgium
2022 World Cup Schedule - dates and times in USA and Canada

2022 World Cup Schedule - dates and times in USA and Canada
What every MLS club should be thankful for this Thanksgiving
Voices: Andrew Wiebe

What every MLS club should be thankful for this Thanksgiving
USA vs. England: 3 reasons soccer could prevail over football in the World Cup

USA vs. England: 3 reasons soccer could prevail over football in the World Cup
More News
Video
Video
O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
22:27

O Canada: An Impressive World Cup Performance from CANMNT | Club & Country Today
Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
10:45

Canada Plays First Men's World Cup Game in 36 Years: What to Expect | Club & Country Preview
Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
1:20:59

Did the U.S. Let a World Cup Win Slip Away? | Club & Country Today
The World Cup has Arrived | Club & Country Today
58:43

The World Cup has Arrived | Club & Country Today
More Video