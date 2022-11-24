"They can't win": MLS's England community braces for USA World Cup game

Even with a 5:00 am PT kickoff time, Portland Timbers assistant coach Liam Ridgewell certainly wasn’t going to miss his home country’s opening game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup .

Was Ridgewell expecting England to rout Iran 6-2 to start Group B play? Perhaps not, even as France and Spain – other realistic champions from the Old Continent – have inflicted lopsided World Cup results in recent days.

“So I just had my coffee. Before anyone asks, no I had nothing in it, just a normal coffee,” continued the MLS Cup 2015 champion with Portland. “But the celebrations were muted as my wife was sleeping and the kids were all sleeping. They were little fist pumps to myself and high-fiving myself, enjoying the game that way.”

“I'd normally be having a beer, but I thought 5 o'clock in the morning, that probably isn't going to work, I probably shouldn’t do that,” Ridgewell, who played extensively for English sides Aston Villa, Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion, told MLSsoccer.com.

“I also think the US will play with a bit more freedom than a lot of teams in the World Cup because they're not expected to be world-beaters, as you say, and they’re young,” continued Gibbs, who’s played 10 times for England. “So that creates players who are out there with a lot of freedom, and a lot of times that works in your favor. Then you play without that added pressure and can just go out and express yourself.”

“They're an exciting team, the US. They have a lot of speed, a lot of power,” said Inter Miami CF left back Kieran Gibbs , a longtime Premier League player for Arsenal. “I was especially impressed with the middle of the park for USA against Wales. Most games are won in that area of the pitch and when you have teams with high energy that like to press and like to be aggressive, that becomes a tricky game for you.

While the Three Lions are carrying serious momentum, and could soon secure a knockout round place, these compatriots have a unified message after watching the USMNT control the first half on Monday but settle for a 1-1 draw against Wales.

Ridgewell is part of a small, but proud English expat community that’s made MLS their second home – in front offices, on the coaching touchlines and on the pitch – as the World Cup unfolds in the Middle East. And this year, Black Friday sees their adopted country pitted against their birthland, when the US men’s national team and England clash at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar (2 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo) for Group B’s marquee game.

Lack of respect?

That’s manifested twice before in USA-England World Cup clashes: At Brazil 1950 the Yanks secured a 1-0 win, then at South Africa 2010 they settled for a 1-1 draw. The new kids on the block remain undefeated (1W-0L-1D) against their European counterparts on the sport’s biggest stage.

Despite that history, and MLS’s growing reputation, Minnesota United FC manager Adrian Heath feels the respect for American players isn’t fully where it should be.

“For me, the lack of respect at times for the American player is tough,” said Heath, a legendary player for Everton. “The number of times I've said to England clubs you should have a look at this guy and they shrug their shoulders and say I'm not sure about him. Then they pick up and go and start doing really, really well and suddenly they've got their interest. It's the same boy, not much has changed. But on the backs of these players coming out of MLS, they're quality.”

Added Heath, who has coached in the US since 2008: “The perception has slowly changed, to be fair. It's too slow for my liking, but it's certainly changing. I know from speaking to a lot of coaches and friends back home, they're certainly keen to take the MLS and the US player, North American player with a lot more interest than before."

Bradley Wright-Phillips, sixth all-time in MLS goals scored (117), raised a similar point when commenting on American players’ growing reputation. It perhaps surfaces in how six USMNT players at the World Cup play in the EPL, most notably Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic. MLS homegrown products like Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are thriving at Leeds United, too.

“I'm on record in a lot of interviews, saying how much that used to frustrate me and annoy me, the lack of respect from back home,” said Wright-Phillips, who now works in the New York Red Bulls’ front office after starring for the club during the 2010s. “But I can't really throw shade on it because back when I was in England, American soccer wasn't on my radar, I didn't care, I probably didn't respect it also.