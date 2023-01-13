Your Friday Kickoff: Why the Diomande-Bradley reunion could work at Toronto FC

FC Cincinnati have received a transfer offer from Italian Serie A club Udinese for star forward Brenner, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal would be worth around $9 million (including add-ons), as well as a sell-on percentage. Numerous other European clubs remain in the mix for Brenner and the expectation is more offers will arrive. Brenner, who turns 23 this week, enjoyed a breakout 2022 season with 18 goals and six assists in 29 appearances (2,061 minutes). He is a former Brazilian youth international and was originally acquired in 2021 from São Paulo for $13 million, one of the most expensive inbound transfer fees in league history.

D.C. United have signed Poland international midfielder Mateusz Klich from Leeds United. The 32-year-old is added to D.C. United's roster as a Designated Player alongside forwards Christian Benteke and Taxi Fountas. His contract runs through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. Klich has 50 goals and 59 assists in 394 career club games, plus has featured 41 times on the international stage.

Toronto FC announced Thursday that they’ve signed forward Adama Diomande. The move, which saw Diomande go through waivers, reunites Bradley and the Norweigan attacker after they previously worked together at multiple stops, including in MLS at LAFC. He is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025. Diomande, who turns 33 ahead of the 2023 campaign, produced 24 goals and 11 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for LAFC in two-plus seasons.

Seattle Sounders FC, the first-ever MLS participant at a FIFA Club World Cup, may face the tournament's most successful team when descending on Morocco in early February . The Rave Green, 2022 Concacaf Champions League winners, learned Friday morning that during their Feb. 4 entrance they’ll encounter either Al Ahly (Africa runner-up) or Auckland City (Oceania winner). Should Seattle win in the Second Round, a Semifinal showdown with four-time champions Real Madrid (Europe winner) awaits on Feb. 8.

I’m going to give yesterday a 6/10 offseason day rating. We got a big surprise, a not-so-big surprise that could shape an entire conference and a continuation of an offseason theme that will at the very least be entertaining throughout the rest of the year. Pretty solid all considered. Let’s talk it out.

I don’t normally like when a TV show brings a character back out of nowhere. You think they’ve moved on, the plot keeps hurtling forward and then when you least expect it, boom, they appear again and have to fit into a highly-changed dynamic. That being said, I think I’ll make an exception for Adama Diomande.

Honestly, Diomande is a guy I hadn’t thought about in forever. He probably popped up in a few discussions about potential striker signings in the couple of years since he left LAFC, but he seemed like a character who had left the story for good. When he left due to family reasons, it felt like that ended his MLS arc.

Now he’s back. And, whoo boy if he can put together the kind of numbers he had at LAFC for Toronto, the Reds are set at striker. Diomande will join a group with Jesus Jimenez and (probably?) Ayo Akinola, and he might be the best of the bunch. Jimenez averaged 0.35 goals per 90 during his first year in MLS. In Diomande’s second year in MLS, back in 2019, he averaged 0.5 goals per 90. In his first year in MLS, back in 2018, he averaged 0.87 goals per 90 minutes. Among players with more than 1,000 minutes in 2022, that number would have only trailed Dejan Joveljic.