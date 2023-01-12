Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign German left back ​​Tim Leibold

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Tim Leibold TRANSFER to SKC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed left back ​​Tim Leibold through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old defender last competed for 2. Bundesliga club Hamburger SV, previously playing in only his native Germany. His other primary stop was 1. FC Nürnberg, leading to 21 goals and 42 assists in 285 career games across all competitions.

Leibold, who will occupy an international roster spot, served as Hamburg’s captain during the 2020-21 campaign. He helped Nürnberg gain promotion to the top-flight Bundesliga in 2018 and played five matches for the Germany U-20s in 2013.

Leibold’s three-year guaranteed deal gives SKC another left back alongside both Belgian youth international Logan Ndenbe and MLS veteran Ben Sweat. Further, SKC have now added three German players since the start of 2022; center back Robert Voloder and midfielder Erik Thommy are the others.

Leibold is SKC’s second international signing of the offseason alongside Nemanja Radoja, a Serbian defensive midfielder who arrives with a wealth of LaLiga experience.

After missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year, SKC return to action on Feb. 25 when traveling to face the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Transfer Tracker Sporting Kansas City Tim Leibold

Related Stories

Toronto FC sign forward Adama Diomande
Chicago Fire sign defender Jonathan Dean from Birmingham Legion
Real Salt Lake sign Maikel Chang to contract extension
More News
More News
Forward incoming? Portland Timbers GM Ned Grabavoy talks offseason approach

Forward incoming? Portland Timbers GM Ned Grabavoy talks offseason approach
Toronto FC sign forward Adama Diomande
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign forward Adama Diomande
Curtin: Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner "can play anywhere"

Curtin: Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner "can play anywhere"
Chicago Fire sign defender Jonathan Dean from Birmingham Legion
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire sign defender Jonathan Dean from Birmingham Legion
Real Salt Lake sign Maikel Chang to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign Maikel Chang to contract extension
Sources: FC Cincinnati receive offer from Udinese for Brenner
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: FC Cincinnati receive offer from Udinese for Brenner
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video