Sporting Kansas City sign German left back ​​Tim Leibold

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed left back ​​Tim Leibold through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.

The 29-year-old defender last competed for 2. Bundesliga club Hamburger SV, previously playing in only his native Germany. His other primary stop was 1. FC Nürnberg, leading to 21 goals and 42 assists in 285 career games across all competitions.