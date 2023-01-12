Sporting Kansas City sign German left back ​​Tim Leibold

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Sporting Kansas City have signed left back Tim Leibold through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026, the club announced Thursday.
The 29-year-old defender last competed for 2. Bundesliga club Hamburger SV, previously playing in only his native Germany. His other primary stop was 1. FC Nürnberg, leading to 21 goals and 42 assists in 285 career games across all competitions.
Leibold, who will occupy an international roster spot, served as Hamburg’s captain during the 2020-21 campaign. He helped Nürnberg gain promotion to the top-flight Bundesliga in 2018 and played five matches for the Germany U-20s in 2013.
Leibold’s three-year guaranteed deal gives SKC another left back alongside both Belgian youth international Logan Ndenbe and MLS veteran Ben Sweat. Further, SKC have now added three German players since the start of 2022; center back Robert Voloder and midfielder Erik Thommy are the others.
Leibold is SKC’s second international signing of the offseason alongside Nemanja Radoja, a Serbian defensive midfielder who arrives with a wealth of LaLiga experience.
After missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year, SKC return to action on Feb. 25 when traveling to face the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
