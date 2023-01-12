Chicago Fire sign defender Jonathan Dean from Birmingham Legion

Dean is now under contract with the Fire through the 2023 MLS season with club options for 2024 and 2025. The 25-year-old projects as offering right-back depth behind Arnaud Souquet after Chicago acquired the Frenchman from Ligue 1 side Montpellier HSC earlier this week .

“We started following Jonathan closely last summer and we are excited to welcome him to the Chicago Fire,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release. “He will bring a healthy competition to our outside back group and provide the team with much-needed depth in the upcoming season.”