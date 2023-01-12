Toronto FC sign forward Adama Diomande

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC announced Thursday that they’ve signed forward Adama Diomande, adding to their depth as head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley further remolds the squad.
The move, which saw Diomande go through waivers, reunites Bradley and the Norweigan attacker after they previously worked together at multiple stops, including in MLS at LAFC. He is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.
“I had the opportunity to work with Dio at Stabæk and at LAFC, and I am excited to welcome him to Toronto FC,” Bradley said in a release. “He is a proven striker with vast experience playing in MLS and Europe. His smart runs, athletic presence, and skill to finish in the box will immediately impact our attack.”
Diomande, who turns 33 ahead of the 2023 campaign, produced 24 goals and 11 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions for LAFC in two-plus seasons. He left the Black & Gold in August 2020, citing family reasons, having joined during their 2018 expansion year from Hull City (England).
Since departing LAFC, Diomande has played in China and Qatar. He was most recently on the books at Odds BK in his native Norway, before searching for a new club.
Diomande gives Toronto another look up top alongside 2022 offseason signing Jesús Jiménez and homegrown standout Ayo Akinola. The No. 9 group will be flanked by Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne, midseason arrivals last summer.
The signing continues a veteran-minded theme in Toronto’s transfers. They’ve also signed midfielder Jonathan Osorio (free agency), center back Matt Hedges (free agency) and midfielder Víctor Vázquez (Re-Entry Draft) this winter – all players age 30 or older.
Toronto, MLS Cup 2017 champions, have missed the last two postseasons. They’ll start their new campaign with a Matchday 1 visit to D.C. United on Feb. 25 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
