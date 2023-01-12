Toronto FC sign forward Adama Diomande

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

​​Toronto FC announced Thursday that they’ve signed forward Adama Diomande, adding to their depth as head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley further remolds the squad.

The move, which saw Diomande go through waivers, reunites Bradley and the Norweigan attacker after they previously worked together at multiple stops, including in MLS at LAFC. He is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.

“I had the opportunity to work with Dio at Stabæk and at LAFC, and I am excited to welcome him to Toronto FC,” Bradley said in a release. “He is a proven striker with vast experience playing in MLS and Europe. His smart runs, athletic presence, and skill to finish in the box will immediately impact our attack.”