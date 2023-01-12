MLS visits Apple Park

On Wednesday, over 40 MLS players visited Apple Park in Cupertino, California to celebrate the start of the 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer, as well as the upcoming launch of MLS Season Pass on February 1. The initial group of MLS Season Pass on-air talent was also in attendance.
They were welcomed by Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue, MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on "Ted Lasso." The group learned more about MLS Season Pass and Apple products, plus toured the Apple Park Campus.