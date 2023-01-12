MLS visits Apple Park

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

MLS visits Apple Park
LA Galaxy players Riqui Puig, Javier Hernandez and Julian Araujo with MLS Commissioner Don Garber at Apple Park on Jan. 11, 2023.
Actor Brendan Hunt joins MLS players at Apple Park on Jan. 11, 2023.
Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio high-fives Apple employees at Apple Park on Jan. 11, 2023.
LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta high-fives Apple employees at Apple Park on Jan. 11, 2023.
Philadelphia Union's Andre Blake and Jack McGlynn at Apple Park on Jan. 11, 2023.
Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan joins other MLS players at Apple Park on Jan. 11, 2023.
Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne and Mark Anthony-Kaye talk to actor Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso's Coach Beard) at Apple Park on Jan. 11, 2023.
San Jose Earthquakes winger Cristian Espinoza joins other MLS players at Apple Park on Jan. 11, 2023.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman and Seattle Sounders Cristian Roldan at Apple Park on Jan. 11, 2023.
Actor Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard from Ted Lasso) speaks while Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple Senior Vice President Services Eddy Cue and MLS Commissioner Don Garber look on at Apple Park on Jan. 11, 2023.
/

On Wednesday, over 40 MLS players visited Apple Park in Cupertino, California to celebrate the start of the 10-year partnership between Apple and Major League Soccer, as well as the upcoming launch of MLS Season Pass on February 1. The initial group of MLS Season Pass on-air talent was also in attendance.

They were welcomed by Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue, MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard on "Ted Lasso." The group learned more about MLS Season Pass and Apple products, plus toured the Apple Park Campus.

More News
More News
Forward incoming? Portland Timbers GM Ned Grabavoy talks offseason approach

Forward incoming? Portland Timbers GM Ned Grabavoy talks offseason approach
Toronto FC sign forward Adama Diomande
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign forward Adama Diomande
Curtin: Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner "can play anywhere"

Curtin: Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner "can play anywhere"
Chicago Fire sign defender Jonathan Dean from Birmingham Legion
Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire sign defender Jonathan Dean from Birmingham Legion
Real Salt Lake sign Maikel Chang to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake sign Maikel Chang to contract extension
Sources: FC Cincinnati receive offer from Udinese for Brenner
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: FC Cincinnati receive offer from Udinese for Brenner
More News
Video
Video
Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
22:48

Apple and MLS unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass
MLS SuperDraft 2023

MLS SuperDraft 2023
MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
1:15:46

MLS Transfer Rumors & SuperDraft Preview
The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
1:41:29

The BIGGEST offseason question for every team in MLS
More Video