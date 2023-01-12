Curtin: Philadelphia Union defender Kai Wagner "can play anywhere"

But Jim Curtin knows that’s no guarantee as the 2023 season approaches, the reigning Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year said when addressing transfer interest around the 25-year-old defender.

“I'll continue to say I believe Kai can play anywhere,” Curtin said Thursday in his first official press conference of the year. “I'm not going to sit here and tell you he should be a starter on the top teams in the Premier League or the top teams in the Bundesliga. But the middle to bottom, I think he can play in any of those teams.”

Transfer speculation has followed Wagner the last several windows, though a move back to Europe hasn’t yet materialized for a player Philadelphia initially acquired in 2019 from Germany’s 3. Liga (third division). Now, reporting suggests this winter is when Wagner may indeed leave the club. He's currently under contract through 2023.

“As a coach, he certainly is valuable to us here in Philadelphia and he wants to win trophies here,” Curtin said. “Hopefully a good solution comes up for both sides and we can figure things out there.”

Wagner is coming off a 2022 season where his 15 assists were the second-most in MLS and most by a defender in league history. The two-time All-Star finished second in MLS Defender of the Year voting to his teammate Jakob Glesnes and placed on the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire.

Should Wagner depart, he would be Philadelphia’s second outgoing move from a squad that in 2022 lost MLS Cup in penalty kicks and the Supporters’ Shield on the most-wins tiebreaker – both to LAFC. This offseason, they also transferred homegrown midfielder and US youth international standout Paxten Aaronson to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Timing is the part that’s difficult to pinpoint, Curtin said, with any inbound or outbound moves.