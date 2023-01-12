Sources: FC Cincinnati receive offer from Udinese for Brenner

The deal would be worth around $9 million (including add-ons), as well as a sell-on percentage. Numerous other European clubs remain in the mix for Brenner and the expectation is more offers will arrive.

Brenner, who turns 23 early next week, enjoyed a breakout 2022 season with 18 goals and six assists in 29 appearances (2,061 minutes). He is a former Brazilian youth international and was originally acquired in 2021 from São Paulo for $13 million, one of the most expensive inbound transfer fees in league history.

Udinese currently sit eighth in the Serie A table, as led by attackers Roberto Pereyra, Gerard Deulofeu and Beto. The club have an ownership connection with English Championship club Watford, who signed Canadian midfielder Ismaël Koné from CF Montréal this winter.

Prior to joining Cincy, Brenner broke through the São Paulo academy into the first team, where he tallied 24 goals and four assists in 56 senior appearances. He was linked with a potential outbound transfer last winter, though Cincy rejected cut-rate offers. Under a new technical staff, led by general manager Chris Albright and head coach Pat Noonan, Brenner built off only producing eight goals and two assists across 33 appearances (2,799 minutes) in 2021.

Brenner's partnership with striker Brandon Vazquez was among the best in the league, helping Cincy go from a third straight Wooden Spoon finish (last place in MLS) to their first-ever Audi MLS Cup Playoffs qualification and victory. Cincinnati also rejected a $7 million transfer offer from Liga MX's Chivas for Vazquez earlier this winter, as originally reported by MLSsoccer.com.

Fellow Cincy star Luciano Acosta has similarly been subject to the rumor mill this week. The attacking midfielder, a 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire selection, didn't report to training camp on time and reports broke that he was considering his future, with other clubs interested. Cincy have insisted they look forward to Acosta, their captain, again leading the way in 2023.