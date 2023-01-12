Chicharito: I’m “more than ready to deliver” for LA Galaxy

“The situations personally about with my kids are conspiring very [much] in my favor. That was a very key moment that, people don't know about it, and I didn't want to speak about it.”

“I think I'm in my best spot and the best mindset that I can be. I think things in my life are very well ordered, so I can focus completely on the things that I want to do,” Chicharito told MLSsoccer.com in a 1-on-1 interview at the league’s preseason media day.

That situation cast a shadow on his life last year. But on Tuesday he revealed he’s entering the 2023 MLS season with a better arrangement, and a clearer head as a result.

Some matters remain difficult even for Chicharito to readily reveal, though. Like the painful fallout from a 2021 split from his ex-wife Sarah Kohan, and the long periods apart from their young children Noah and Nala that followed, particularly when Kohan relocated to her native Australia with the kids.

The LA Galaxy striker has spoken often of his mental health challenges over the years and has lately become an avid live-streamer on Twitch, often sharing deeply emotional moments in addition to his gaming exploits.

“It's just some situations that people don't have context about it, and the only thing that I'm going to tell you is my relationship with my kids hasn't been the one that I would love it to be. But it's not because of me,” the Designated Player said. “Because I have responsibilities and I have a job and I have certain stuff. But things are moving forward, I would say getting in order – accommodating, conspiring in my favor so that I can spend more time with them.”

Hernandez suffered the breakup of his marriage after the death of his grandfather Tomás Balcázar, a key mentor and confidant all his life, and that sequence of loss pained him in ways he continues to work through . The separation also led to the very public outing of details of his falling out with Kohan, who accused him of being an absentee father.

"I don't take nothing for granted"

Despite a persistent exile from the Mexican national team, the El Tri legend says he’s still as driven as ever as he prepares for his 18th season as a professional. This will be his fourth season with the Galaxy, which naturally raises questions about his future as he forges deeper into his 30s.

But there Chicharito cites some wisdom passed down to him from his father and grandfather, themselves both distinguished players in Mexico.

“Every season that I start, I try to see it like if it was my last one, and I started playing like that when I was a child as well. My granddad, my father and all my family teach me that,” explained the Galaxy’s leading scorer the past two seasons, having combined for 35 goals and five assists in 53 games. “You can have bad injuries, life can hit, chaos can come, COVID, another pandemic can come. You never know, man.