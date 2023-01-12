Preseason mailbag, Part 2: St. Louis-Sporting KC rivalry, Atlanta's teardown & more

Tell me something you’re excited for in MLS this year as preseason kicks off for real this week. I’m going to be using the most interesting responses for a season-preview mailbag. Fire away 👇👇

Below are some of my favorite responses, as well as my responses to those responses. That makes this the first mailbag of 2023 (a New Year’s resolution of mine is to produce these more regularly).

But yeah… I don’t really have a great way to close this blurb. I’m just excited about Leagues Cup giving us a month of intense soccer and a new way to measure where MLS fits into the discussion.

Does that make it a better league? That’s up for you to decide (or debate, really), and I admit the Tigres/Monterrey/America argument is a persuasive one, especially since it’s been supplemented by lower-spending but still highly successful sides like Pachuca and Santos.

And because of that parity, the bottom of the league tends to play at a higher level than the bottom of other comparable leagues, while the top tends to be lower because of budget constraints. The delta between “good team” and “bad team” in MLS just ain’t that big and, as such, you get a higher percentage of truly competitive games here.

Why does that matter? In large part the argument – the one I’d make – is that high-spending juggernauts like Tigres, CF Monterrey and Club America, who have dominated CCL for almost 15 years now, aren’t necessarily representative of the league as a whole, and there is a lamentable inclination in all soccer fans to boil a league’s overall quality down to how great its top handful of teams happens to be. This is more of an issue in Europe than it is in the Americas, which tend to be more balanced (though that balance is starting to disappear in Brazil and Argentina), but even in the Americas MLS is an outlier in terms of parity.

There are a lot of hooks to this tournament, which I bet will grow and evolve over the coming decade, but the biggest one is the one JDB put his finger on: Leagues Cup will give us a better (though not perfect) sense of the overall strength of both leagues. That is significantly different from the Concacaf Champions League , which is naturally tilted towards the top end of the spectrum.

We started yesterday’s mailbag with a broad, league-wide topic, so I figure we should do the same with today’s. And the topic that came up the most – some of the comments were snarky, but most were sincere – was the debut of the new, expanded format Leagues Cup .

Still, though, the midfield needs reinforcing and there are zero proven goalscorers anywhere in the squad. They will be misery to play against – Energy Drink Soccer and all that – but I will not believe this group’s got match-winning end product in it until I see it happen with my own eyes in meaningful games.

As for the team itself: I’ll class it as still a work in progress, though as I’ve written a number of times already, I feel like they’re in good shape for an expansion side because they’ve committed to a playing style and sort of overall worldview and are acquiring talent aimed toward that. They’ve also done the right thing in putting together a braintrust with MLS experience (head coach Bradley Carnell and director of coaching John Hackworth have both been around the league for a long time), which should smooth out some of the potential rough patches that could otherwise have tripped up rookie general manager Lutz Pfannenstiel.

No one should feel like that about St. Louis . This is a landmark moment for the league and the sport, and I suspect the first game at CITYPARK on March 4 vs. Charlotte FC is going to be memorable for lots of locally resonant cultural reasons.

We’ve seen so much expansion over the past 15 years that it feels like people have become a little bit jaded to it, like it’s old hat for anyone not in the market that’s taking its bows. And I get that, since we’ve gone from 12 clubs to 29 in what feels like the blink of an eye.

It’s been 45 years since the St. Louis Stars of the old NASL packed it up and moved to Anaheim, California. That’s nearly half a century since the soccer capital of America – and yes, I know other places have tried to claim that title, but anyone who knows the history of the sport in this country knows St. Louis is the sport’s true home here – had a first-division team.

One of the things I’m most excited by about St. Louis’s arrival is the potential – I’ll go so far as to say “guaranteed” – rivalry with next-door neighbors Sporting KC.

Sporting have had on-again-off-again feuds with Chicago way back when, and RSL about a decade ago. They’ve had some bad-tempered encounters with Dallas and LA, and they’ve made the trek up I-35 to face off against Minnesota United in one competition or another about a billion times over the past six seasons.

And yet they are the main rivals of precisely no one. I’m guessing that instantly changes once these two clubs line up across from each other on May 20 at CITYPARK (and if I may make one future conference alignment suggestion: If/when the 30th team is added, keep St. Louis in the West to preserve the border war between these two teams, and move Minnesota east to hopefully spark a Bears/Vikings-style rivalry with the Fire).

Now that I have that out of the way: If you’re the type of person who likes to lay the occasional wager, or if you’re the type of sicko who plays MLS Fantasy, Willy Agada is your guy. The 23-year-old midseason signing was a bolt of lightning for Sporting last season, putting up 8g/2a in a shade over 900 minutes, and doing so with underlying numbers that suggest that kind of Best XI-caliber productivity was in no way a fluke (his .73 xG/96 as per AmericanSoccerAnalysis was second in the league among players with 900+ minutes, behind only Taty Castellanos).

All of that understates the teamwide effect he had, though. Agada’s relentless channel-running created more room for Sporting’s midfielders, who subsequently got on the ball more often and with more space to operate in, as per the tracking data. They then completed more passes, and passes that were more valuable, which then opened up more space for Agada as the defense was forced to scramble. The result was a 6W-4L-2D record and 1.9 goals per game in Agada’s 12 appearances, and just 5W-12L-5D with 0.9 goals per game in the other 22.

This is the virtuous cycle created by elite and relentless off-ball movement. If that 900-minute sample size holds true, then Sporting’s midfield – led by Agada’s fellow mid-season acquisition Erik Thommy, and reinforced by offseason acquisition Nemanja Radoja – should end up looking like one of the league’s very best.