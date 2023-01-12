Real Salt Lake sign Maikel Chang to contract extension

Chang, who spent two years with RSL MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Real Monarchs before being promoted to the first team in 2020, remains with a club that's looking for a third straight playoff berth. His extension comes a day after starting goalkeeper Zac MacMath was given the same treatment. Longtime defender Marcelo Silva, who served as captain last season in replacement of the injured Damir Kreilach, inked a new contract this offseason as well.