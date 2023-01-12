Real Salt Lake sign Maikel Chang to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Real Salt Lake have signed midfielder Maikel Chang to a contract extension that runs through at least the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.
The 31-year-old former Cuban international enters his fourth campaign with the Claret-and-Cobalt following a personal-best 2022, in which he produced 2g/6a over 34 regular-season and Audi MLS Cup Playoff appearances. To date, his MLS career consists of five goals with 14 assists across 83 total games.
“I’m very happy to continue with this club, I think we have formed a great family,” Chang said in a press release.
“I expect that we improve this year on previous performances, in no small part to our amazing fans who have taken our stadium atmosphere to a whole new level.”
Chang, who spent two years with RSL MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Real Monarchs before being promoted to the first team in 2020, remains with a club that's looking for a third straight playoff berth. His extension comes a day after starting goalkeeper Zac MacMath was given the same treatment. Longtime defender Marcelo Silva, who served as captain last season in replacement of the injured Damir Kreilach, inked a new contract this offseason as well.
Kreilach is expected back ahead of the upcoming season, which will also see the debut of club-record transfer Carlos Andrés Gómez, from Millonarios FC of Colombia.
RSL kick off their 2023 MLS campaign on Feb. 25 when visiting Vancouver Whitecaps FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
